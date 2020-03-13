McCracken County wide receiver Franklin Hayes will be playing college football.
On Friday afternoon, he announced his commitment to Campbellsville University.
“Since a kid, playing rough backyard football with my older family, planting myself in front of the TV all day watching NBA and NFL, I’ve had the drive to want to make it a lifestyle,” Hayes said on Twitter. “With the decision that I’ve chose, I feel that the road to the pros is very doable. I’ve been given the chance to reunite with my oldest brother Darian and my best friend Tae’shawn at the University of Campbellsville!”
Hayes, who had 14 college offers to whittle down, finished the 2019 season as the No. 4 receiver in Kentucky, with 69 catches for 1,556 yards and 26 touchdowns.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the kid and the fit,” McCracken coach Marc Clark said. “I think people get caught up in going to play at this place or that place. The big thing is about going to get an education. I’m excited that Frank gets four-plus years at football. A lot of people don’t get those opportunities, and I’m excited for him to get that opportunity.
“I’ve seen a lot of maturation from Frank from the time he was a sophomore to his senior year. Everyone could tell Frank was a good athlete. Having arguably one of the best single seasons from a receiver who’s played in the state of Kentucky, we’re really going to miss him.”
