With a deft shooting touch that hit more than 50 percent of its shots, McCracken County breezed into Tuesday's championship game of the Second Region boys basketball tournament with a 100-43 win over Community Christian Academy at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs made over 54 percent of their shots from the field, including a massive 12-for-26 from 3-point range. Ian Hart led the onslaught with 18 points; all in the first half. He made two of McCracken's four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 32-7 edge. Noah Dumas and Quinterious Bradley both came up with 10 points for the Mustangs. Dumas sank both of his long distance baskets in the second quarter, where McCracken closed the half with a 29-13 run for a 61-20 halftime lead.
Bradley produced all of his points in the second half. In fact, Carson Purvis was the only player to compete in both the first and second halves for the Mustangs. Coach Burlin Brower emtied his bench in the second, but that only slightly slowed the output. Landon Lovell sank three from downtown for McCracken in the second half, including the one in the fourth quarter that got the Mustangs to the century mark. McCracken also excelled from the foul line, hitting 10 out of 11.
As for the Warriors, Eli Paxton led the way with 13 points; six of those during CCA's most productive run in the second quarter. Eighth-grader Eli Kahnplaye was close behind with 12 points.
——
Community Christian 7 13 12 11 — 43
McCracken County 32 29 25 14 — 100
CCA — Paxton 13, Kahnplaye 12, Wilkerson 7, Winsett 5, Chappel 3, Smith 3.
Field goals: 17/41. 3-pointers: 5/13 (Chappel, Kahnplaye, Smith, Wilkerson, Winsett). Free throws: 4/10. Fouls: 12. Record: 5-22.
MCCRACKEN — Hart 18, Bradley 10, Dumas 10, Brower 9, Lovell 9, I. McCune 8, Miller 7, J. McCune 6, Shaw 5, Allen 4, Blackwell 4, Etherton 4, Tilford 4, Purvis 2
Field goals: 39/72. 3-pointers: 12/26 (Hart 3, Lovell 3, Bradley 2, Dumas 2, Brower, I. McCune). Free throws: 10/11. Fouls: 8. Record: 18-6.
McCracken 67, St. Mary 21 — McCracken County ran away with this Second District girls basketball semifinal quickly by blanking St. Mary in the first quarter en route to victory.
The Lady Mustangs attacked the basket quickly to score the first 27 points, including all 23 of the opening frame. Caroline Sivills topped off her eight points in the first quarter with a 3-pointer, then took the bench for the rest of the game.
The Lady Vikings did not get on the board until eighth-grader Olivia Lorch made the first of her three 3-pointers for the game midway through the second quarter. Kendall Redd got eight of her 11 points for McCracken in the second quarter for a 43-11 halftime lead.
Grace Henderson did not start for McCracken but she did know how to finish as she topped the Lady Mustangs with 18 points; 14 of those in the second half. Lorch and Caroline Crider both finished with nine points to share high-scoring honors for St. Mary.
——
St. Mary 0 11 2 8 — 21
McCracken County 23 20 14 10 — 67
ST. MARY — Crider 9, Lorch 9, Brown 2. Barnett 1, Fleming.
Field goals: 6/41. 3-pointers: 4/26 (Lorch 3, Smith). Free throws: 5/10. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-20.
MCCRACKEN — Henderson 18, Redd 11, Benton 8, Sivills 8, Daye 5, Buchanan 4, Green 4, Skaggs 4, Holdman 3, Johnson 2.
Field goals: 27/55. 3-pointers: 6/14 (Benton 2, Redd 2, Holdman, Sivills). Free throws: 6/18. Fouls: 10. Record: 12-7.
