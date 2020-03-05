MURRAY — McCracken County picked Jackson Sivills up on Thursday.
The Murray State-bound senior was held to a season-low eight points in a 48-31 win over Calloway County.
But, fellow forward Ian McCune’s team-high 15 points, along with 14 from Noah Dumas, kept the offense going.
“It was a great job by our team,” Sivills said. “They picked up the slack when I couldn’t get it going. I’m really proud of them. It’s huge. That’s the lowest I’ve scored all year, but we won by 17. That speaks volumes. I’ve got great teammates. I have 100% trust in them and I’ve got their backs 100%. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing moving forward.”
Both prior meetings between the teams were single-digit games. McCracken won the first, in December, by five points, before earning a nine-point victory in February.
In the first half on Thursday, it was more of the same.
McCracken led for all but the first 15 scoreless seconds of the half, but could only extend it as far as five (8-3, 3:00 1Q and 11-6, 2:30 1Q).
Going into the locker room, McCracken was ahead 20-19.
“We had to know they were going to take him (Sivills) away,” McCracken coach Burlin Brower said. “But, buy doing that, it allows other guys to open up. I thought McCune did a great job taking advantage of that.”
Then, in the second half, the Mustangs held Calloway to 12 points with a stifling defensive effort.
“The Steele kid (Chandler Steele) had 29 points about two weeks ago against Murray High (and) Ramon did an outstanding job on him,” Brower said. “I don’t know what he ended up with (eight points), but it didn’t seem like he was as much of a factor tonight in this game.”
For McCune, Thursday was a continuation of the second half of the season, where he’s added nearly two points to his scoring average.
“We were just trying to step up,” McCune said. “He’s had our back all year long. We’ve got to help him out when he’s down.”
Saturday afternoon presents a rematch of last year’s First Region championship game, which the Cardinals won 56-44, before graduating their top three scorers — Connor and Carson Guthrie and DeSean Jones.
But, Brower is optimistic for his team’s shot at a regional championship bid.
“First, you’ve got to beat Mayfield,” Brower said. “They’ve been a really good basketball team lately. We haven’t seen them since early December. That’s a totally different Mayfield team than what we saw earlier.”
Ki Franklin had a team-high 15 points for the Lakers (18-14).
Calloway County 13 6 5 7 — 31
McCracken County 14 6 10 18 — 48
LAKERS — Franklin 15, Steele 8, Butler 6, Mize 2.
Field goals: 9/38. 3-pointers: 4/17 (Franklin 3, Butler). Free throws: 9/11. Rebounds: 22. Fouls: 10. Record: 18-14.
MUSTANGS — McCune 15, Dumas 14, Sivills 8, Hart 5, Heard 4, Brower 2.
Field goals: 18/45. 3-pointers: 6/20 (McCune 3, Dumas 2, Hart). Free throws: 6/8. Rebounds: 35. Fouls: 9. Record: 28-5.
Cardinals escape with win over PilotsThe margin of victory for Mayfield in its first three meetings against Fulton County this season was 31 points.
But, on Thursday, the Cardinals had to hang on to beat the Pilots, 62-56.
A late 3-pointer from Colton Henderson, who had a game-high 23 points for Fulton County, cut Mayfield’s lead to 60-56 with 9.7 seconds left.
The Cardinals (21-9) would seal it at the free-throw line.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” said Mayfield guard Colby Kennemore, who had a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals. “Defense wasn’t there. We weren’t hitting shots. We came out slow.”
Pilots coach Jamie Madding praised the effort of Henderson, a senior in his final game, as well as his entire team.
“When you’re a coach and you’ve got players like that, they’ll make any coach look good,” Madding said. “We played Mayfield three times. We just played terrible every time we played them. Tonight, we were just more effective at really swarming (Kade) Neely and some of the big guys when they got the ball in. The kids just really bought in and did a good job.”
Fulton County senior Caleb Kimble, an All-Purchase running back and the Pilots’ top player for most of four seasons, scored his final points to open the contest. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury in February and had surgery for it two weeks ago.
“It’s just hard work,” Kimble said. “When I went out, they told me they were going to ‘get a dub’ for me. So, I put my leadership in them.”
The future is bright, though, for the Pilots, who return all but four seniors.
“It takes a lot of heart for a small county to what they did tonight,” Henderson said.
Fulton County 16 13 9 18 — 56
Mayfield 12 17 15 18 — 62
PILOTS — Henderson 23, Hammond 10, Jeq. Warren 9, Murphy 9, Bridges 3, Kimble 2.
Field goals: 18/54. 3-pointers: 7/23 (Henderson 5, Murphy, Bridges). Free throws: 13/25. Rebounds: 28. Fouls: 19. Record: 14-16.
CARDINALS — Kennemore 16, Morris 10, Neely 9, Perry 8, Daniel 8, Parrott 8, Rogers 3.
Field goals: 21/46. 3-pointers: 5/15 (Kennemore 4, Morris). Free throws: 15/29. Rebounds: 48. Fouls: 18. Record: 21-9.
