McCracken alumna McKamey weighing collegiate future

Michelle McKamey was all set to complete her tennis career at Indiana University a year early.
The McCracken County alumna, who as a freshman in 2014 won the KHSAA state singles championship, had decided to finish her undergraduate studies and hang up the racket, instead going on to optometry school at IU.
Now, armed with the possibility of an extra year of eligibility — a result of the mass-cancellation of the NCAA’s remaining winter and spring athletics schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — McKamey isn’t so sure.
Having stayed over the summer for additional training and classwork, McKamey actually got ahead of pace, setting herself up for a three-year finish, with advanced placement credits in-hand from her time at McCracken.
McKamey weighed the possibility of playing her senior season as well as trying to juggle the challenges of optometry school.
“As I got through the interview process, they were a little bit hesitant if I could make that work or not,” McKamey said. “So, I had decided that this would be my last year. I didn’t want to overload myself. If this was going to be my last year, and I make all of these great lasts, like my last first Big Ten match, or my last Senior Day, all these things, and I was going to be OK with that because it was self-imposed, but then I didn’t get to experience any of that.
“I’m now reconsidering playing next year. In that case, I could go ahead and use two years because I had one extra year and we all got a year of eligibility back (from the NCAA). I’m now reconsidering playing because I didn’t like the terms (on which) it ended.”
Taking a new look at medicine
McKamey’s career aspirations have always been medical. For the most part, that was as specific as they’d been.
Two years ago, having returned home from Bloomington, Indiana, over Christmas break, McKamey went for a routine eye checkup.
But, because it was during the holidays, in order to be seen, McKamey had to go with a different optometrist than normal.
“She was super young and so cool and really talkative,” McKamey said. “So, I was like, ‘Wow, so you already finished your residency?’ Because I thought optometrists went to med school. But, she said you do your four years and start work immediately.
“I had always wanted to be a doctor, but having up to a 10-year residency, that’s not the most appealing thing ever. So, I went home that afternoon and I researched a lot about it, the pre-med (versus) pre-optometry is pretty much the same for undergrads, so I didn’t really have to change anything. I was able to shadow both Dr. (Mark) Owens and Dr. (Chelsea) Johnson (at the EyeCare Associates of Kentucky) and I really enjoyed it. So, I decided that was what I was going to do.”
The last selling point was the ability for McKamey to stay in Bloomington after she graduates, since the optometry school is there, as opposed to IU’s medical school, which is in Indianapolis — which is roughly an hour’s drive from one another.
On the court
McKamey was off to a strong start to what was to that point perhaps her final season as a Hoosier, with a team-high 16 singles wins and a 16-8 record by herself, as well as a 11-2 record combined in the No. 4 and No. 5 singles positions.
In doubles, McKamey was just as good, sharing an 11-4 record with teammate Lexi Kubas, going 3-3 in dual matches at No. 3 doubles.
Academically, McKamey earned during the abbreviated season a scholastic achievement award for her efforts in the classroom.
“From a school standpoint, I wasn’t really nervous,” McKamey said. “I was just excited to enjoy my last season. I was excited to be a little more social with my teammates, because I’ve always been a little too busy doing all my prerequisites and graduating in three years, and all of that. I was really excited to enjoy this last semester, and I did for the first half of it. It was great.
“As far as a tennis standpoint, this year I was kind of nervous because we had a totally different team. We had all international players coming in, for the most part. I was a little nervous for how the season was going to go (with all new teammates) but I ended up loving them all. It was great. I think we were all really excited going into the season because it wasn’t something we’d experienced before. But, I think we all ended up enjoying it.”
So, what was the impetus for McKamey’s improvement, and the pace at which she was going for this year, after 21 singles wins last season and 19 as a freshman?
“My coaches have always said they had me on a two-year plan,” McKamey said. “When I came in freshman year, they did change a lot with what I was doing technically. Over the first two years, which is part of the reason I stayed in the summer to keep practicing with the things they had changed, I did fine. I was still adjusting, and I don’t feel like I was totally comfortable with the adjustments they had made until this past summer and fall.”
As far as making her final decision, which she hasn’t yet done, McKamey said her family and teammates — two of whom are in a similar position — have been steadfastly in her corner.
“For me, it’s most important to succeed in my eventual profession,” McKamey said. “I don’t want to do anything to potentially not do as well or not learn as much as I should be in optometry school in order to play another year. While I do want to play another year, I think it’s most important for me to want to do well and succeed in that. That’s ultimately the reason I went to college and what I’ll be doing for the rest of my life. I’ve been weighing those options a lot.
“What I’ve come down to is there’s no hurt in trying and then if my plate is overloaded and I don’t think I can manage and keep the grades I want to attain, then there’s no hurt in saying I tried it, I can’t do it and I’m not going to play. I hate to say that because I don’t want that to happen and I don’t want to admit I can’t do something. I want to do my best at it if that’s what I’m doing.
“Definitely, my friends and parents and teammates who are going through the same situation have all helped me and weighed in on what they think. They’re just concerned with my best interests.”
Al Willman is a sports reporter for the Paducah Sun. Have a story idea? He can be followed on Twitter (@AlWillmanSports) and Facebook (@AlWillmanSports), or reached at (270)-575-8662 or by email (awillman@paducahsun.com)
