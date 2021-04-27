CLINTON — Walker McClanahan only had one hit for Hickman County in its First District baseball showdown with Carlisle County on Monday. It proved to be the biggest in a game loaded with long balls, won by the Falcons 3-1.
With his team down 1-0 after a solo homer by the Comets’ Carter Gibson in the first inning, McClanahan blasted the first pitch he saw in the third over the left field wall to score Micah Naranjo and make the score 2-1. Jackson Midyett added some insurance with a solo shot in the fifth. Eli Prince struck out 12 Comets for the victory.
Hickman County 000 210 0 3 7 1
Carlisle County 100 000 0 1 4 2
WP: Prince. LP: Davis.
2B: H-M. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: H-McClanahan (1 on in 4th), Midyett (none on in 5th); C-Gibson (none on in 1st). Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-4 (RBI), C. Naranjo 2-4. McClanahan 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 10-4, Carlisle 10-6.
Lyon 8, Trigg 1
At Cadiz, Jackson Shoulders took possession of the fences in Trigg County by smashing three home runs to lead Lyon County in this Fifth District encounter. He made his biggest blast in the third with a three-run shot to center in between solo homers in the first and seventh innings. Shoulders and Christian O’Daniel both had four hits for the Lyons and Brody Williams added a solo shot of his own in the seventh.
Lyon County 024 000 2 8 12 1
Trigg County 100 000 0 1 8 1
WP: Despain. LP: I. Peca.
2B: L-Despain, O’Daniel, B. Williams; T-Ahart. 3B: none. HR: L-Shoulders (none on in 1st), (2 on in 3rd), (none on in 7th), B. Williams (none on in 7th). Top hitters: L-B. Williams 2-4 (2 RBI), Shoulders 4-4 (5 BI), O’Daniel 4-4; T-Ahart 2-3, Humphries 2-3. Records: Lyon 8-3, Trigg 5-7.
Murray 19, Ft. Campbell 0
At Fort Campbell, Austin Miller drove in three runs with a solo homer in the first plus a single and a fielder’s choice during a wild 14-run third inning for Murray against Fort Campbell. Tiger pitchers Kyle Crady and Jackson Bell combined to no-hit the Falcons.
Murray 32(14) 19 11 0
Fort Campbell 000 0 0 6
WP: Crady. LP: Blaszkowski.
2B: M-Holcomb, Miller, McNutt, Tucker. 3B: none. HR: M-Miller (none on in 1st), Wilson (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: M-Tucker 2-4 (2 RBI), Holcomb 1-2 (2 RBI), McNutt 1-1 (2 RBI), Rogers 2-2 (2 RBI), Miller 2-4 (3 RBI), Wilson 1-2 (3 RBI). Records: Murray 9-6, Ft. Campbell 0-12.
Crittenden 11, Hopkins Cen. 1
At Marion, Crittenden County only managed five hits on the day, but Hopkins County Central committed seven errors and those unearned runs helped end this in five. Logan Bailey got two of those hits for the Rockets and threw four innings for the victory.
Hopkins Central 000 10 1 2 7
Crittenden County 430 31 11 5 1
WP: Bailey. LP: Scarbrough.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-4. Records: Hopkins Cen. 2-12, Crittenden 11-3.
In other baseball action, Ballard Memorial only got four hits but eight errors by Fulton City helped the Bombers win 10-0 in five innings in La Center. Livingston Central fell 12-0 to Union County in Smithland.
Fulton City 000 00 0 3 8
Ballard Memorial 311 41 10 4 0
WP: Miller. LP: Patel.
2B: B-Romaine. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: . Records: .
SOFTBALL
Tilghman 13, Hopkinsville 2
At Hopkinsville, With the score 2-2 after three innings, Paducah Tilghman erupted for five runs in the fourth and another six in the fifth to stop Hopkinsville. Cristin Ware, Rosie Minter and Serenity McCoy each had two RBI for the Tornado while Hannah Scott struck out seven Tigers for the win.
Paducah Tilghman 101 56 13 9 0
Hopkinsville 101 000 0 2 5 5
WP: Scott. LP: Hodge.
2B: T-Donaldson, Scott; H-Hodge. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Ware 1-2, (2 RBI), Donaldson 2-4 (RBI), Minter 1-4 (2 RBI), McCoy 2-3 (2 RBI); H-Kaetzel 2-3. Records: Tilghman 6-6, Hopkinsville 2-5.
Lyon 8, Trigg 3
At Cadiz, Mere hours after winning the All “A” state softball championship, Lyon County was back on the diamond to down Fifth District rival Trigg County. Calista Collins remained in playoff form by going 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-run homer to left in the second. Kayelyn Dykes also scored a pair for the Lyons with a first inning double.
Lyon County 422 000 0 8 9 1
Trigg County 000 210 0 3 3 1
WP: Perry. LP: West.
2B: L-Dykes; T-Dossett. 3B: none. HR: L-Collins (1 on in 2nd); T-Cortner (none on in 5th). Top hitters: L-Collins 2-3 (3 RBI), Dykes 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Lyon 13-6, Trigg 3-8.
Hickman 13, Carlisle 2
At Bardwell, Hickman County took a big step in recovering from its rough All “A” weekend in Owensboro by routing First District rival Carlisle County in five innings. Rancey Skaggs collected three hits for the Falcons and Anna Howell batted three runs home.
Hickman County 420 16 13 12 3
Carlisle County 001 01 2 2 1
WP: Byassee. LP: Thompson.
2B: H-Byassee. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Skaggs 3-3 (RBI), Batts 3-3 (2 RBI), Howell 2-4 (3 RBI), Allen 1-2 (2 RBI), Boaz 1-3 (2 RBI), Byassee 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 11-5, Carlisle 4-5.
Murray 12, Ballard 4
At Murray, Marlee Riddle got four hits and fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as Murray dominated over Ballard Memorial Angela Gierhart and Sarah Cauley each had three hits for the Tigers with Cauley adding three RBI.
Ballard Memorial 020 200 0 4 7 2
Murray 403 401 x 12 18 2
WP: Burton. LP: McKinney.
2B: B-McKinney, Riggs; M-Chapman, Riddle, Turley. 3B: M-Riddle, Turley. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Presson 3-3, McKinney 2-2 (3 RBI); M-Riddle 4-4 (2 RBI), Cauley 3-4 (3 RBI), Gierhart 3-5 (RBI), Wyatt 2-5, Dawson 2-4 (RBI), Turley 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 1-11, Murray 8-3.
Livingston 15, UHA 0
At Smithland, Emersyn Ramage drove in three runs with three hits as Livingston Central routed University Heights Academy in four innings. Sydney Lasher had four RBI for the Cardinals with a sacrifice bunt, a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double that ended the game by mercy.
University Heights 000 0 0 3 1
Livingston Central 182 4 15 9 0
WP: Norton. LP: Ladd.
2B: L-Ramage, Joiner, Lasher, Wring. 3B: none. HR: L-Joiner (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: U-Pollard 2-2; L-Joiner 2-2 (2 RBI), Lasher 1-2 (4 RBI), Wring 1-2 (2 RBI), Suarez 2-3 (RBI), Ramage 3-3 (3 RBI). Records: UHA 3-4, Livingston 8-4.
In the only other area softball game played, Mayfield routed Fulton City at home 17-2.
TENNIS
Boys
Tilghman 7, Murray 0
Singles: Sam Kirchhoff d. Brendan Dahncke 6-0, 6-0; Ben LeBuhn d. Dhevon Patel 6-0, 6-4; A.J. Armstrong d. Ashkhan Nabavi 6-1, 6-0; Whitson McNeill d. Peter Kerrick 6-0, 6-0; Evan Jones d. Trevor Cunha 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Armstrong/LeBuhn d. Dahncke/Patel 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Wright/Phillip Jones d. Nabavi/Kerrick 6-1, 6-1.
Girls
Tilghman 9, Murray 0
Singles: Natalie Lansden d. Kyra Jones 6-1, 6-0; Abby Brown d. K’Lee Taylor 6-1, 6-1; Anna West d. Claire Whitaker 6-0, 6-0; Meghan Gruber d. Natalie Karvonous 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Duwe d. Julianne Schmitz 6-0, 6-0; Kate LeBuhn d. Elian Karvonous 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: West/Gruber d. Jones/Whitaker 6-2, 6-3; LeBuhn/Duwe d. Taylor/NKarvonous 6-0, 6-0; Brown/Addison Winklepleck d. Schmidt/EKatvonous 6-0, 6-0.
