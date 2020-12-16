MAYFIELD — Following months of uncertainty and delays, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has approved the start of practices and games for the 2020-21 basketball season.
In a decision that was announced Thursday, the KHSAA approved the start of practices for Kentucky teams this week with the start of the season beginning no sooner than Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Although teams began to gather and start practices in December, the KHSAA quickly shut them down as the season was put on hold and the start date was pushed back to the first of the new year.
Now that teams are able to hit the hardwood together, it will be a race against the clock to make up for lost time as the clock continues to tick closer to Jan. 4.
For the Mayfield Cardinals, this short hiatus has allowed multi-sport athletes who spend their falls on the gridiron the chance to rest up before making the transition to the hardwood.
At Graves County, the Eagles were awarded the same situation, while other players were left in limbo wondering whether there would be a season at all.
Looking ahead to his team’s Jan. 5 season opener against Ballard Memorial at a revamped Mayfield High School, Cardinals head coach Payton Croft said he’s happy to have his guys back and competing at a high level every day.
“It’s great having our whole team back in the gym,” Croft said. “We’re only two practices in after being off for nine months, so I’m a little amped up right now but that fire is just my approach to everything, it’s passion. I’ve never been a fan of the laid-back approach. Energy, passion and enthusiasm makes it fun for us all. The goal is for it to rub off on my players so that we all take the floor with that same look in our eye.
“I love what my guys have brought to the gym on days one and two. We have guys competing for spots, and that competition will continue all season long. Competition breeds success, and right now we have several guys in the hunt for varsity minutes.”
Across town, Graves County is facing many of the same challenges as Mayfield as the Eagles look to replace a surplus of production from their graduating class.
Eagles head coach Josh Frick said he believes his guys are in a great spot with all things considered.
“I think we’re in a good place mentally,” Frick said. “We’ve got a three-week sprint to get our guys ready, and being a young basketball team it’s definitely a sprint.
“We want to make sure we get these guys ready so that they can be successful day one when we tip-off against McCracken. Our kids have a great attitude, they’re working hard and I feel like we’re in a good place. I’m anxious to see how we continue to grow over the course of the next few weeks.”
