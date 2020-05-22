A look at past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Going into the First Region tournaments, Paducah Tilghman's Eric Riffe and Marshall County's Gracey Murt were named baseball and softball players of the week. ... Murray State split its games on the opening night of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill. First, the Racers fell to Belmont 8-1 with Bryan Chilton scoring the only run on a third inning double play. Later, MSU stayed alive in the double-elimination affair with a 6-4 win over UT Martin. Ryan Perkins and Jason Robinson each had three hits for the Racers there.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman won its 29th boys state track title, 81-80, over Fort Thomas Highlands in Lexington. Marcus Corbett won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and was part of the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams. For the Lady Tornado, Aleja Grant was third in the 800, fourth in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. ... Caldwell County grad and Alabama standout Emma Talley is 3-under-par through 15 holes in the rain-shortened first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship in Bradenton, Fla., good for second place. ... McCracken County's Ryan Garner was named First Region Player of the Year by area coaches, while Geno Miller, his coach, was named coach of he year.
2010 — After guzzling some pickle juice to deal with leg cramps, Graves County's Hunter Mills won the First Region boys tennis singles championship with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lone Oak's Bobby Kaltenbach. Paducah Tilghman's Ethan and Alex Rowton won the boys doubles crown, as Lone Oak swept the girls honors with Katie Hagan plus the pair of Katie Yates and Haley Dallas. ... In baseball, Reidland got past Marshall County 2-1 with Taylor Cissell singling Jake Adair home with the game-winner. Dondre McCarter drove in three runs with three hits as Mayfield topped Paducah Tilghman, 9-4.
2005 — Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry won the Colonial Invitational by seven strokes over his closest competitor. It was his second win at the Fort Worth, Texas, tournament in three years. ... Benton golfers Nick Newcomb, James Wiseman and Lucas Williams all earned berths at the upcoming Kentucky State Amateur with their top performances at the Owensboro qualifier. ... Paducah native Liz Drew is set to challenge Mia St. John for the IFBA lightweight boxing title in San Juan Pueblo, N.M.
2000 — Reidland took advantage of five Heath errors to win its Second District baseball semifinal, 6-5. Tim Amyx drove in two Greyhound runs with two hits, and Chris Brawner did the same thing for the Pirates. ... Reidland and Lone Oak will face off for the Second District softball crown after 10-0 wins in the semis. Leigh Ann Collins pitched a five-inning perfect game against Heath, while Leslie Garrett struck out eight Paducah Tilghman batters for the Greyhounds.
1995 — With leading hitter Chris Haas getting walked four times, Randall McBride stepped up for St. Mary with four RBI off three hits in a 9-7 win over Reidland in the opening round of the First Region baseball tournament in Draffenville. ... Reidland and Lone Oak both rolled to big wins at the First Region softball tournament, also in Draffenville. Jennifer Lambert struck out 10 Hickman County batters in a 7-1 win for the Flash. Jennifer Wren allowed just one hit in the Greyhounds' 20-0 on-field win over Calloway County. The game was later ruled a 1-0 forfeit when the Lakers called the game after batting in the top of the fifth inning.
1990 — Graves County needed a sudden-death playoff with Mayfield to win the boys First Region golf championship with Larry Joe Seay winning medalist honors. ... Calloway County got big triples from Pookie Jones, Joey Waller and David Potts to stop Lone Oak, 6-3, in the opening round of the First Region baseball tournament at Reagan Field in Murray.
1980 — St. Mary reached the state baseball tournament by pounding Ohio County, 18-4, in the sub-state championship in Owensboro. Wally Wurth and Howard Quigley both went 4-for-5 with a double and a homer for the Vikings.
1975 — Murray State, which leads college baseball in hitting, will face LSU in the opening game of a double-elimination regional in Starkville, Miss. ... The Kentucky Colonels won the ABA championship with a 110-105 win over the Indiana Pacers to wrap up the series in Louisville, 4-1. Artis Gilmore led the Colonels with 26 points and 31 rebounds, as he was named Finals MVP.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman won the finals of the Paducah Region baseball tournament with a 7-6 win over Livingston Central at Brooks Stadium. Tornado right fielder Howard Farmer was 2-for-3 with four RBI and first baseman Bill Sacharnoski collected three hits. ... Dan Haley, the new head football coach at Paducah Tilghman, is already conducting drills to get his team ready for the upcoming season.
