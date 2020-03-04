LEXINGTON — Chad Martin, the PGA head golf professional at The Country Club of Paducah for the past four years, was honored as Golf Professional of the Year by the Kentucky PGA Section as part of its 2020 Special Awards.
This annual tradition showcases those in Kentucky who have made significant impacts on golfers throughout the state in a variety of fields.
From merchandising to player development to mentoring their peer PGA member professionals, these men and women set the standard of how a PGA member professional should operate.
Before his arrival in the Kentucky Section, Martin was in the Carolinas Section, where he began his career in the golf industry.
He was involved in their section right from the beginning, which included terms as a chapter secretary and as their Area II director.
The desire to serve came with him to Kentucky where he has had an active role, which includes a recent appointment as the Kentucky section’s secretary.
