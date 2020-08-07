LEXINGTON — Boys golf teams from Marshall County and St. Mary finished in the top 10 at the LCA Kentucky, which was played on the par-71 Wildcat Course at the University Club of Kentucky on Wednesday.
Peyton Purvis was the top local finisher with a score of 74 for the Vikings, which tied him for 12th place. Warren Thomis of Madison Central was the medalist and the only golfer to break par with a 65. Lexington Christian Academy won the team title with a 291.
The Marshals tied for eighth with 317 and were led by Trey Wall, who tied for 17th with a 76. Camdyn McLeod (78, t-28th), Preston Futrell (81, t-48th), Hayden Powell (82, t-50th) and Ryan Stokes (88, t-73rd) also played for Marshall.
St. Mary was ninth with 318 and featured Rocco Zakutney (78, t-28th), Cade Fleming (82, t-50th), Luke Wilson ( 84, t-58th) and Palmer Sims (85, t-60th).
