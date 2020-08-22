CALVERT CITY — Marshall County faced off with St. Mary in boys golf and won 147-158 on the par-36 course at Calvert City Country Club on Thursday.
Jay Nimmo and Trey Wall shared medalist honors for the Marshals at 34.
Hayden Powell finished with 38, while Marshall teammate Preston Futrell carded a 41. Rocco Zakutney led the Vikings with 36, followed by Cade Fleming with 40 and both Peyton Purvis and Luke Wilson at 41.
Marshall also was represented by a Blue team that scored 169. Ryan Stokes (40), David Jack Morris (42), Gunner Hoover (42) and Drake Butler (45) were on that team.
