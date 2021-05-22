BRANDENBURG — After a close game on Friday, Marshall County softball blanked both of their Saturday opponents to complete a perfect weekend at the Meade County Mighty May Matchup.
In the Friday night clash with Holy Cross out of Louisville, Kinley Edwards drove in two runs with a line drive single to right in the fifth inning of a 7-5 victory. The Marshals led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, where the Cougars struck for four runs. Riley Wilkins capped that rally with a two-RBI single to center for a 5-3 edge. Marshall got its other runs in the fifth off a Cayson Conner single and a Riley Piercefield sacrifice fly.
Piercefield would make a bigger impact in the Saturday opener against Christian Academy-Louisville. The senior catcher drove in four runs with a pair of singles in a five-inning, 10-0 triumph. Gabbi Lovett held the Centurions to two hits for the win.
Finally, Gracelyn Darnall and Tia Thorpe each pitched three innings and combined to hold South Oldham to three hits in a 6-0 Marshall win. The Marshals wasted no time by scoring all of their runs in the first inning. Presley Jezik and Layne Pea each drove in a pair of runs with a hit. Marshall also scored with a Conner single and Edwards stealing home.
–––
Marshall County 012 040 7 8 3
Holy Cross 010 400 0 5 6 1
WP: Lovett. LP: Wilkins.
2B: M-Conner. 3B: none. HR: H-O'Bryan (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: M-Pursley 2-2, Edwards 1-3 (2 RBI), Jezik 2-3 (2 RBI); H-Streble 2-3, Wilkins 1-3 (2 RBI), Emerson 2-3 (RBI).
–––
Christian Acad.-Lou. 000 00 0 2 2
Marshall County 303 4x 10 12 0
WP: Lovett. LP: Manning.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Conner 2-3 (RBI), Elkins 2-3 (2 RBI), Piercefield 2-3 (4 RBI), Pea 2-3, Vasseur 2-3 (RBI).
–––
South Oldham 000 000 0 3 0
Marshall County 600 000 6 8 1
WP: Darnall. LP: Grady.
2B: M-Jezik. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Conner 2-3 (RBI), Jezik 2-3 (2 RBI), Pea 1-2 (2 RBI). Record: Marshall 23-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.