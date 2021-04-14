CADIZ — Down 5-0 after five innings, Marshall County rallied for all of its runs over the final two innings then had to hang on late to top Trigg County 8-7 and remain unbeaten in high school baseball on Tuesday night.
The Marshals got going on offense with three runs in the sixth thanks to a triple by Evan Oakley, a single from Griffin Darnall and a bases loaded walk. After the Wildcats failed to score in their half of the sixth, Marshall took over in the seventh. Oakley singled another run home and Trigg’s Aaron DeSpain misplayed a grounder by Chase Hayden as the tying and go-ahead runs scored.
Marshall got two more runs across on bases-loaded walks and they would be needed in the bottom of the seventh. Joseph Peca led off for the Wildcats with a double and Tyler Ahart walked. Trevor Terrell then hit into a fielder’s choice with Peca scoring and Ahart out at second.
After Greyson Grissom singled, Bryson Cunningham singled to center to bring Terrell home with the final run. Hunter Reynolds popped out but Andrew Williamson walked to load the bases. Peca then looked at the first strike before flying out to Hayden in center field to finally end it.
Marshall County 000 003 5 8 5 1
Trigg County 110 030 2 7 10 3
WP: Hale. LP: Williamson.
2B: M-Darnall; T-Cunningham, Peca, Terrell. 3B: M-Gibbs, Oakley. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Hayden 0-3 (2 RBI), Darnall 2-3 (RBI); T-T. Ahart 1-2 (2 RBI), Terrell 2-4 (2 RBI), Grissom 2-4 (RBI), Cunningham 2-4 (RBI). Records: Marshall 4-0, Trigg 2-3.
St. Mary 6, Ballard 0 — Brett Haas and Landon Durbin both went 2-for-3 with one run driven in as St. Mary advanced in the First Region All “A” Classic by blanking Ballard Memorial on its home diamond. Jack Bell picked up the win for the Vikings by striking out four Bombers while allowing just one hit and no walks over the first three innings.
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 0 2 3
St. Mary 002 031 x 6 8 2
WP: Bell. LP: Myatt.
2B: B-Myatt; S-Hrdlicka. 3B: S-Durbin, MacCauley. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Haas 2-3 (RBI), Durbin 2-3 (RBI). Records: Ballard 0-7, St. Mary 5-0.
Crittenden 10, UHA 5 — At Marion, Crittenden County trailed University Heights 3-1 entering its half of the fifth, where the Rockets fired off eight runs to come from behind and advance in the Second Region All “A” Classic. Tyler Boone and Maddox Carlson both drove in two Crittenden runs with a double and a single, respectively. Ty Hunt had four hits and Cole Glover got two RBI for the Blazers.
University Heights 101 012 0 5 13 4
Crittenden County 100 081 x 10 11 1
WP: Carlson. LP: Tyler.
2B: U-Hunt, Luckey; T-Boone, McCallister. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: U-Hancock 2-4, Hunt 4-4 (RBI), Glover 2-4 (RBI), DeArmond 2-3, Glover 1-3 (2 RBI); C-Bailey 2-5 (RBI), Carlson 2-3 (3 RBI), Evans 2-4, Moptt 2-4 (RBI), Boone 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: UHA 5-6, Crittenden 5-2.
SOFTBALL
Caldwell 5, Livingston 2 — At Eddyville, Back-to-back hits from Presley McKinney and Ilyssa Stallins in the top of the sixth drove in the runs Caldwell County needed to insure its win over Livingston Central at the Second Region All “A” Classic. Allie Felker and Shelby Lane each had two hits for the Tigers as did Victoria Joiner for the Cardinals.
Caldwell County 200 012 0 5 10 0
Livingston Central 100 010 0 2 5 0
WP: Stallins. LP: Lasher.
2B: C-Lane, Stanley, McKinney; L-Joiner. 3B: L-Wring. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Felker 2-4, Lane 2-4 (RBI), Butts 1-4 (2 RBI); L-Joiner 2-2 (RBI). Records: Caldwell 3-3, Livingston 6-2.
Trigg 20, Dawson Springs 0 — At Dawson Springs, Trigg County earned its first win of the season by putting up 10 runs in the first inning at winless Dawson Springs. Rylee and McKenn Hendricks each drove in two Wildcat runs while Lillie Cortner brought three runs across with a bases-loaded single in that first frame.
Trigg County (10)37 20 9 1
Dawson Springs 000 0 1 4
WP: Hyde. LP: Drennan.
2B: T-Cortner. 3B: T-R. Hendricks. HR: none. Top hitters: T-R. Hendricks 2-2 (2 RBI), M. Hendricks 1-3 (2 RBI), Brown 2-3 (2 RBI), Cortner 1-1 (3 RBI), Taylor 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 1-2, Dawson Springs 0-2.
TENNIS
Boys
Tilghman 8, Graves 1
Singles: Davis Rowton (T) d. Brady Ellegood 8-1, Sam Kirchhoff (T) d. Mark Whitaker 8-2, Zach Ybarzabal (T) d. Clay Cooper 8-4, Whit McNeil (T) d. Tucker George 8-1, Camerson Wright (T) d. Mason Whitaker 8-2, Philip Jones (T) d. Wade Crawford 8-0.
Doubles: Ellegood/Cooper (G) d. Evan Jones/Ybarzabal 8-4, Armstrong/LeBuhn (T) d. Mark Whitaker/George 8-2, McNeill/Wright (T) d. Mason Whitaker/Crawford 8-0.
Girls
Tilghman 9, Graves 0
Singles: Natalie Lansden d. Audrey Lamb 8-1, Abby Brown d. Maddy Williams 8-6, Anna West d. Laken Shultz 8-2, Meghan Gruber d. Brooklyn Williams 8-2, Madelyn Duwe d. Josie Erdman 8-2, Kate LeBuhn d. Kailey Butler 8-2.
Doubles: Lansden/Brown d. Lamb/M.Williams 8-1, Gruber/West d. B Williams/Shultz 8-1, LeBuhn/Duwe d. Butler/Erdman 8-4.
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County defeated Harrisburg 25-8 and 25-23.
For the Patriots, Cali McCraw made nine kills, Madison Hammonds had 16 kills, Jenna Bunting got 19 assists and Hailey Edwards scored four aces.
