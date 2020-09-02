MONTICELLO — Marshall County kept it going with another boys golf team win, this time at Wayne County Invitational on the par-71 course at the Monticello Country Club on Sunday.
The Marshals finished at 298 with Estill County in second with 303 and Somerset third at 310. Jay Nimmo of Marshall tied for second with Andrew Elam of Estill with 70, both just shy of medalist Kannon Tucker of Somerset with 69.
Preston Futrell (74), Camdyn McLeod (76), David Jack Morris (78) and Trey Wall (81) also played for the Marshals.
