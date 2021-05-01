OWENSBORO — Layne Pea and Sarenna Tomassi each got three RBI and McKenzie Elkins collected three hits as Marshall County opened its Saturday at the Owensboro Catholic Classic with a 14-6 win over Warren East.
–––
Warren East 020 400 6 11 1
Marshall County 643 10x 14 11 1
WP: Thorpe. LP: Forrester.
2B: W-Carter, Young; M-Elkins. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Brasel 2-4 (RBI), Young 1-3 (2 RBI), Hymer 2-3; M-Conner 2-3 (RBI), Edwards 2-3, Piercefield 1-1 (2 RBI), Pea 1-3 (3 RBI), Tomassi 2-3 (3 RBI), Elkins 3-3 (2 RBI).
Lafayette 12, Marshall 5 — At Owensboro, Marshall County ran into some powerful bats from Lafayette in its second Saturday game at the Owensboro Catholic Classic. Leah Holland brought three runs in for the Generals with a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth. For the Marshals, Charley Pursley had three hits and Presley Jezik got two RBI.
–––
Marshall County 100 040 5 7 2
Lafayette 350 22x 12 13 3
WP: Bridges. LP: Garland.
2B: L-Wells 2. 3B: L-Johnson. HR: L-Holland (1 on in 1st) (none on in 4th), Johnson (none on in 4th). Top hitters: M-Pursley 3-4, Jezik 1-2 (2 RBI); L-Holland 3-3 (3 RBI), Johnson 2-4 (4 RBI), Brooks 2-4 (2 RBI), Wells 2-3 (3 RBI). Record: Marshall 13-7.
Calloway 6, Metcalfe 3 — At Franklin, Preslee Phillips piled up four hits as Calloway County won its Saturday opener over Metcalfe County at the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats Invitational. Carson McReynolds gave the Lakers a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer to center in the first.
–––
Calloway County 320 100 0 6 10 1
Metcalfw County 120 000 0 3 9 2
WP: Powers. LP: Garrett.
2B: C-Lax; M-Davis, Garrett, Welsh. 3B: C-Phillips. HR: C-McReynolds (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: C-Phillips 4-4, B. Grogan 1-3 (2 RBI), Lax 1-4 (2 RBI), McReynolds 1-4 (2 RBI), Harpole 2-3; M-Davis 2-3 (RBI), Mosby 2-4.
Franklin-Simpson 2, Calloway 0 — At Franklin, Maddie Utley and Kayleigh Tuck drove in the only runs as Franklin-Simpson edged Calloway County at the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats Invitational. The Wildcats' Hanna Arthur and the Lakers' Izzy Housden each allowed just four hits from the circle for their teams. Emerson Grogan doubled twice for Calloway.
–––
Calloway County 000 000 0 0 4 1
Franklin-Simpson 100 100 x 2 4 2
WP: Arthur. LP: Housden.
2B: C-E. Grogan 2, B. Grogan; F-M. Utley. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-E. Grogan 2-3. Record: Calloway 13-6.
Livingston 5, Ballard 1 — At La Center, Livingston Central won this contest by scoring two runs on outs and two more off Livingston Central errors despite getting outhit 8-5. Johnna Riggs, Bella Presson and Allison Enfinger each got two hits for the Bombers.
–––
Livingston Central 320 000 0 5 5 2
Ballard Memorial 001 000 0 1 8 5
WP: Lasher. LP: McKinney.
2B: L-Harris, Norton. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Riggs 2-4, Presson 2-3, Enfinger 2-3. Records: Livingston 9-5, Ballard 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.