LEXINGTON — After winning the Lady Rocket Invitational on Friday, the Marshall County girls golf team took second at the Lady Bulldog Classic, played on the par-73 course at Kearney Hills Golf Links on Saturday.
The Lady Marshals still managed a season low 299 team score, four strokes behind Lexington Christian Academy. Savannah Howell and Megan Hertter finished second and third for Marshall with 71 and 72, respectively. Katie Roberts (76) and Elsie Riley (80) also played for the Lady Marshals.
Marshall’s boys also played Saturday and finished fourth out of 18 teams at the Battle of the Bridge Tournament. It was played on the par-72 course at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville. Jay Nimmo was the top Marshal finisher with 69 for fifth place. Camdyn McLeod (73), Trey Wall (74), Preston Futrell (80) and Hayden Powell (82) also played for Marshall.
