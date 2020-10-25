DRAFFENVILLE — After matches were separated by five days because of one coronavirus outbreak and the second semifinal was canceled by a second outbreak, the Fourth District volleyball tournament finally wrapped up Saturday morning with Marshall County winning it all 25-7, 25-13 and 25-18 over Calloway County at the auxiliary gym.
The Lakers reached by defeating Christian Fellowship here on Monday. With the Marshals still under quarantine, their semifinal against Murray was scheduled for Saturday morning with the championship match immediately after.
When a positive test was reported by Murray, that semifinal was canceled and Marshall advanced to the rescheduled title game.
It was just another step in a strange season for Marshall coach Laura Kinder.
“No one in a million years thought this season would have gone the way it has,” Kinder said after the match. “A little over a week ago, we thought our season was going to be over. Luckily, our quarantine finished just in time. You wouldn’t know these girls hadn’t touched a ball in two weeks because they came out and played so hard and so well.”
Clara Bradley and Peyton Gresham scored some early aces for the Marshals in that first set, but it was Halle Langhi who really got things going.
The junior took the serve with an 8-4 lead and racked up 12 points in a row. Bradley and Alyssa McClain made several sharp returns at the net to dominate the first set.
In the second set, Ashely Bremmercamp fired off 11 points in a row to shatter a 1-1 tie ands go on from there. In the third set, though, Calloway did not give up without a fight. With Kamden Underwood serving it up and Maggie Fraher making some tip-ins, the Lakers got four in a row to narrow the gap to the delight of coach Lindsey Jones.
“We waited until the third set to playing,” Jones said afterwards. “That’s what really killed us. I think it was just the anticipation of having to wait so long. It disturbed our momentum.”
Bradley, Langhi, Gresham and Fraher made the All-District team with Marshall’s Bailey Pritchett, Calloway’s Adison Hicks and Lillie Thorn, Christian Fellowship’s Emma Fletcher and Brecksyn Etheridge and Murray’s Erin Faulkner and Jade Oakley. Bremmercamp, Bradley, Langhi, Gresham, Hicks and Freher made the All-Tournament team with CFS’s Cori Hood and Murray’s Lillian Burnett.
Shortly after this match, a virtual draw was held to determine the matches in the First Region volleyball tournament that starts Monday at McCracken County High School. Ballard Memorial will face Paducah Tilghman in the first match followed by Carlisle County against Calloway County.
On Tuesday, McCracken County will host Hickman County followed by Marshall County against Graves County. The semifinals will take place on Wednesday with the championship set for Thursday.
