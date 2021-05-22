LOUISVILLE — Marshall County fell apart late twice in losing its two baseball games during a Saturday round robin.
In the Marshals' first game, they were tied 3-3 with Warren East until the seventh inning. Tucker Stringfield smacked a double to center that scored three runs and capped the Blue Raider rally to a 7-3 victory. Brady Ives had two of the six hits by Marshall; driving in a go-ahead run in the bottom of the third.
The second game was even more of a heartbreaker. The Marshals led Male 6-5 after sacrifice flies by Ives and Chase Hayden. The Bulldogs roared back in their half of the seventh when Matthew McDowell doubled the tying run across with two out. After the Marshals went down in order in the eighth, Sam Perkins singled David Tucker home with the winning score of the 7-6 contest.
McDowell and Perkins both had three hits for the Bulldogs with McDowell producing three RBI. Evan Oakley led off the second for Marshall with a homer to keft, In the other game of the round-robin, Male defeated Warren East 6-2.
–––
Warren East 010 200 4 7 8 0
Marshall County 102 000 0 3 6 2
WP: Murrell. LP: Driver.
2B: W-Stringfield; M-Ives. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Stringfield 1-4 (3 RBI), Price 3-3 (RBI); M-Ives 2-3 (RBI).
–––
Marshall County 010 102 20 6 10 2
Male 003 110 11 7 11 1
WP: Etheridge. LP: Hayden.
2B: MR-Darnall, Hayden; ML-McDowell 2. 3B: ML-Schutte. HR: MR-E. Oakley (none on in 2nd); ML-McDowell (none on in 5th). Top hitters: MR-Landis 2-3, E. Oakley 2-3 (RBI), Hayden 2-2, R. Oakley 2-4; ML-Schutte 2-4, Perkins 3-5 (RBI), McDowell 3-4 (3 RBI), Tucker 2-4. Record: Marshall: 10-10.
Trigg 6, Trinity 0 — At Whitesville, Joe Peca tossed a no-hitter for Trigg County, who failed to score on Trinity until the seventh inning. Andrew Williamson started the scoring for the Wildcats with a three-RBI double to center. After an error scored the fourth run, Peca helped his own cause with an RBI triple to right.
–––
Trigg County 000 000 6 6 7 3
Trinity 000 000 0 0 0 1
WP: J. Peca. LP: Howard.
2B: TG-Williamson, T. Ahart. 3B: TG-J. Peca. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Williamson 2-2 (3 RBI).
