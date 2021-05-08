GILBERTSVILLE — Marshall County's Sam Mann and Harlan Thomas took 10th place as the top local finishers at KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships, a two-day event that wrapped up at the Kentucky Dam Marina. They caught 10 fish over Friday and Saturday weighing exactly 23 pounds.
Lane Tooley and Camden Harris of Muhlenberg County won the state championship with a total haul of 30 pounds, eight ounces. Alex Gray and Dalton Fisher of Knox Central finished second with precisely 26 pounds while Will and Clay Oberman of Garrard County took third with 24 pounds, 14 ounces.
Other local finishers were Mitchell Green and Christian Jones of Trigg County (28th, 18 lb., 9 oz.), Blake Jeffery and Emily Carter of McCracken County (32nd, 18 lb., 1 oz.), Clayton Canada and Tristan Oliver of McCracken County (40th, 17 lb., 3 oz.), Ty Redden and Clayton Wyatt of Marshall County (43rd, 16 lb., 15 oz.), Anthony Ethridge and Dominick Sabatino of Trigg County (50th, 15 lb., 4 oz.), Landon Morgan and Ross Kearns of Calloway County (70th, 11 lb., 8 o.) and Caleb Walton and Cleveland Elkins of Graves County (87th, 2 lb., 12 oz.).
