BOWLING GREEN — Following its narrow loss to Great Crossing on Friday to open its run at the Best of the West tournament, Marshall County softball won two of its next three games over Friday and Saturday to salvage an overall split.
In their late Friday game, the Marshals broke out their bats to the tune of 26 hits in a 15-4 romp over Franklin-Simpson. Cayson Conner had five hits with Sarenna Tomassi and Gabbi Lovett both going 4-for-5. Tomassi drove in three runs and Lovett plated two. Kinley Edwards and Riley Piercefield each had three hits and three RBI for Marshall.
The Marshals found themselves on the other end of a big loss to start their Saturday. Daviess County led 6-5 most of the game, then pulled away with an offensive outburst in the seventh inning of a 10-5 win. Marshall got all of its runs in the first thanks to an RBI single from McKenzie Elkins, a two-RBI double from Layne Pea and two hit batters. Millie Roberts drove in four Panther runs with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly.
Conner and Edwards both drove in two runs in the Marshals' final game; a 8-1 win over Scott County. Conner got three hits for Marhall as did Kaylie Wise for the Cardinals.
–––
Marshall County 013 620 3 15 26 1
Franklin-Simpson 021 010 0 4 9 1
WP: Garland. LP: Arthur.
2B: M-Conner, Pursley, Tomassi; F-Arnemann, Kitchens, Tuck. 3B: M-Pursley. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Pursley 2-6 (RBI), Tomassi 4-5 (3 RBI), Conner 5-5, Edwards 3-4 (3 RBI), Elkins 2-3 (RBI), Piercefield 3-5 (3 RBI), Lovett 4-5 (2 RBI); F-Fowler 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Arnermann 2-3 (RBI).
–––
Daviess County 420 000 4 10 15 0
Marshall County 500 000 0 5 8 0
WP: Roby. LP: Thorpe.
2B: D-Roberts 2, A. Newman, H. Newman, Whiteker; M-Pea. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: D-Roberts 2-4 (4 RBI), Daniels 2-5 (2 RBI), Whiteker 2-4, Mewes 1-4 (2 RBI), Roby 3-3, Simone 2-3; M-Pursley 2-4, Pea 1-3 (2 RBI).
–––
Scott County 000 010 0 1 8 0
Marshall County 313 100 0 8 10 1
WP: Darnall. LP: Little.
2B: S-Little; M-Lovett. 3B: M-Conner, Edwards. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Wise 3-3 (RBI), Little 2-2; M-Conner 3-4 (2 RBI), Edwards 2-3 (2 RBI), Lovett 2-3. Record: Marshall 15-9.
