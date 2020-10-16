MURRAY — With trips to the First Region soccer tournaments secured for all four teams tonight, the battle came down to which two would leave with championship titles.
Marshall County’s girls allowed just one goal by Murray in winning their fourth straight district title, 9-1. The Marshals’ physical matchup also with Murray ended with Marshall County winning, 3-1.
Peyton Lamb planted her lead foot and sent a left foot ball pass the goalie to put Marshall on the board seven minutes into the game. Less than two minutes later, Kelsey Crass doubled the lead for the Lady Marshals, 2-0.
Murray forced their way to the net at 27:40, a big save for Parker Perry, but came around for a second chance and landed their one and only goal for the night going to Makira Bomar.
Five minutes of action ended with another goal for the Lady Marshals. Kinsley Perry slid a corner kick in for a 3-1 Marshall County lead.
Under the two minute mark, Kelsey Crass landed a shot from Janie Pagel to take a 4-1 lead at the half.
Another big save for Parker Perry kept the Lady Tigers off the board just minutes into the second half, but the Lady Marshals were just getting started. Lamb sent a header off a free kick by Mia Teague for the fifth Marshall goal. Teague was back for number six for the Lady Marshals with a penalty kick. Lamb add a hat trick from way out for the seventh with Whitley Watwood adding a free kick at 15:40 for an 8-1 lead.
With 14:08 left to play, Kinsley Perry sent the final Lady Marshal ball into the net for a 9-1 district two title win, their fourth title, and Coach Michael Boone’s 201st win.
In the boys’ match, Ben Burkeen went straight to work protecting the Marshall goal, helping to hold the score 0-0 until the last eight minutes of the first half of the matchup between the Marshals and Murray. William Lynch caught the Murray keeper out of the net and rolled in the first Marshall goal.
Murray kicked off the scoring in the second half, goal going to Gabe Taylor.
Marshall was back to take the lead with a bounce to Collin Shadowen. A yellow card went to each team before Marshall landed its last goal with a foul shot by Eric Hicks with three minutes left to play.
Murray added its second yellow card followed by Marshall’s second yellow card under the two minute mark.
