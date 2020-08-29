BOYS
Thursday at Murray Country Club (par-36)
MARSHALL COUNTY (144) — Jay Nimmo 32, Trey Wall 35, Camdyn McLeod 38, Preston Futrell 39.
ST. MARY (155) — Rocco Zakutney 35, Cade Fleming 39, Peyton Purvis 39, Palmer Sims 42.
MARSHALL ORANGE (160) — David Jack Morris 35, Hayden Powell 38, Gunner Hoover 42, Drake Butler 45.
MURRAY (176) — Grant Whitaker 40, Jake Epperson 44, Jonah Morgan 44, Tucker Blane 48.
