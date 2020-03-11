A year ago, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons upset University Heights Academy en route to a Second Region Tournament title but this year, they were the team with a target on their backs.
After a close call in the semifinals against Christian County, the Maroons took down Webster County, 73-58, to win back-to-back Second Region crowns.
Maroon coach Matt Beshear said he didn’t shy away from telling his team what was at stake going into last week.
“We talked about that, we talked about how all season University Heights was looked at as the favorite,” he said of last season. “Trying to keep the kids locked in because the communities talking about getting hotel rooms … As coaches, we’re trying not to hear that because we understand this is postseason basketball. You have an off night or the other team comes out and they’re making shots, Christian County last night, they shot the lights out and fortunate to even get out of there. I think they understand that. I think they saw it first hand.”
The Maroons used a big second quarter when they outscored the Trojans 18-6 to take a 30-18 lead going into the break.
“We talked about it at halftime, our worst defense was our offense,” Webster coach Jon Newton said. “It was our shot selection. We were talking shots off the dribble. With their length and stuff, I don’t know if we were intimidated but afraid to attack the rim.”
The Trojans got to the region final by hitting shots when they needed them but Tuesday was a different day.
“We just took some uncharacteristic shots,” Newton said. “We’ve done a really good job the two previous games of staying in the moment and possession by possession. As much as you try to preach that as a coach going into the game, staying in the moment, don’t let the moment be bigger than what it is.”
The Maroons only outscored the Trojans by three in the second half, but the damage was already done.
Newton said he could see Madisonville getting pretty far next week.
“They’ve got a team over there that could end up winning this thing,” he said. “They got a tough draw as far as the first match and potential second-round, but they’ve got the size and if they’re shooting the way they’re shooting it, they could make a deep run in the Sweet Sixteen.”
Mr. Basketball nominee Kenny White finished with 20 points and said he said he had some extra fuel given it being his final season as a Maroon.
He said they felt the heat coming into the region tournament given how it turned out for the favorite last season.
“It was a lot of pressure,” he said. “We knew what we did to UHA last year so we didn’t want that done to us this year. We had to come out and play strong every game.”
Prior to the Maroons’ back-to-back region titles, the Eighth District dominated the Second Region.
Beshear said he wants his team to remember how hard they worked to get where it is.
“I think they understand this opportunity doesn’t come along that often,” Beshear said. “This district, the Hopkinsville’s district, they’ve owned this region for pretty much the last 20 years. For our guys, they knew they had an opportunity in front of them. The goal all season is got to get back to Rupp Arena but we’ve got to do it together.”
K’Suan Casey also finished with 20 points while Marquise Parker (15) and Deljuan Johnson (10) also finished in double digits for the Maroons.
Warren Central took down Bowling Green in the Fourth Region final, so the Maroons now know who’ll they’ll take on at Rupp Arena next week.
Camplin’s final game as a Trojan
Webster County senior Tyler Camplin finished with a game-high 27 points in his final high school game and one thing is for sure, he left everything out on the court.
“It means everything,” Camplin said of his team. “They’re my brothers and I’m going to love them with everything I’ve got. Next couple years, it’s going to hurt losing a region championship game. It’s going to hurt, it’s going to replay in my mind over and over but I wish these guys the best. I wish they continue the legacy that keeps going on and on. Just cause it’s over, doesn’t mean it’s over for them.”
Camplin turned himself into one of the top guards in not only the Second Region but in western Kentucky during his tenure as a Trojan.
Newton said a lot has changed since Camplin’s sophomore year.
“Kid takes a beating,” he said. “He’s got the heart of a Bulldog. The thing about Tyler is he came in as a sophomore and even though most of the time he was the smallest and the lightest guy, he thought he was the biggest guy on the court. I don’t want to say it could him in trouble but there were times we said ‘Tyler, let’s take that pull-up jumper. Tyler, let’s take that three.’ You don’t always have to drive it in.”
Newton said Camplin turned into a great playmaker for his squad.
“He made his players around him better,” he said. “As a point guard, that’s what you need. I’m really proud of him and how his game grew. Tonight, he was out there fighting and scrapping for us.”
The Trojans played in just their second Second Region final Tuesday with the first coming in 2015 during former standout Cayden Edmonson’s senior season.
Camplin said even though his time is done, the success at Webster County isn’t.
“Just because you graduate, doesn’t mean that the program stops,” he said. “Once you graduate, it’s next man up. As soon as that game is over, that junior is now a senior. That sophomore is now a junior and on and on, it’s never going to stop. It’s a great place to come to play. I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, Webster County 58
MNH (31-3)12 18 20 23 — 73
WC (27-6)12 6 16 24 — 59
MNH: Kenny White 20, K’suan Casey 20, Marquise Parker 15, Deljuan Johnson 10, KeShawn Stone 3, Hayden Reynolds 2, Danye Frazier 2, Caleb Craig 1
WC: Tyler Camplin 27, Zaine Geary 11, Destin Allen 9, Ayden Winn 6, Hunter McNaughton 5
