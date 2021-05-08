DRAFFENVILLE — Conner Mannon doubled to center in the seventh to score Chase Gibbs with the winning run as Marshall County topped Crittenden County 2-1 in the Preston Cope Classic.
Brady Ives went 3-for-3 for the Marshals and singled the tying run home in the fifth. Maddox Carlson had both hits for the Rockets and Logan Bailey drove in their only run with a ground out in the third inning. Evan Oakley struck out nine Crittenden batters over all seven innings for the victory. In other local baseball tournament acton, Murray lost 7-2 to Kennett, Missouri, during Mustang Madness at Edward Jones Field at McCracken County High School.
–––
Crittenden County 001 000 0 1 2 1
Marshall County 000 010 1 2 8 2
WP: Oakley. LP: Boone.
2B: M-Mannon. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Carlson 2-3; M-Ives 3-3 (RBI), Mannon 2-4 (RBI), . Records: Crittenden 11-6, Marshall 9-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.