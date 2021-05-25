MURRAY — Parker MacCauley grounded the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning to center field to score Cade Fleming with the winning run for St. Mary in a 4-3 baseball game with Murray on Monday night.
Bryce Haas gave the Vikings a 3-1 lead in the fifth with a two-RBI single to left. The Tigers tied it in their half of the fifth with RBI singles by Kade Gibson and Austin Miller. Carson Tucker got four hits for Murray, including a double to lead off the seventh. Tucker would be thrown out at home after a Gibson single. MacCauley produced three hits and pitched from the fifth inning on for the win.
St. Mary 100 020 1 4 10 0
Murray 001 020 0 3 10 1
WP: MacCauley. LP: Kelly.
2B: S-Fleming; M-Tucker 2, Orr. 3B: S-Durbin; M-Wilson. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Fleming 2-3, MacCauley 3-4 (RBI), By. Haas 1-4 (2 RBI), Durbin 2-4; M-Tucker 4-4 (RBI), Gibson 2-4 (RBI). Records: St. Mary 14-7, Murray 15-15.
McCracken 13, Calloway 3
At Murray, If Calloway County had any hope of catching up with McCracken County, Conner Ford extinguished it with a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning. Dylan Riley got two McCracken runs home with a single in the fifth and a sacrifice in the sixth. Karsen Starks collected three hits for the Lakers.
McCracken County 132 041 2 13 17 1
Calloway County 000 300 0 3 11 5
WP: Tucker. LP: White.
2B: M-Harper. 3B: none. HR: M-Ford (2 on in 5th). Top hitters: M-Ford 2-3 (3 RBI), Moffatt 2-3 (RBI), Dodd 2-3 (RBI), Vinyard 2-3, Harper 2-2 (RBI), Riley 1-3 (2 RBI); C-Starks 3-3. Records: McCracken 25-5, Calloway 16-13.
Mayfield 5, Hickman 4
At Clinton, After taking the first two pitches for balls in the top of the seventh, Landon Kemp blasted the next pitch he faced over the left field wall for a solo homer that proved to be the game-winner for Mayfield against Hickman County.
That made the score 5-3 as the Falcons got another run in their half of the seventh off an error on a Coleson Naranjo grounder. The Cardinals would catch Naranjo trying to steal third for the final out.
Mayfield 220 000 1 5 9 2
Hickman County 001 020 1 4 10 2
WP: Ellis. LP: McClanahan.
2B: M-Gloyd, Williams; H-C. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: M-L. Kemp (none on in 7th). Top hitters: M-Gloyd 2-4, Darnall 2-4, Williams 2-4 (2 RBI); H-Midyett 2-3, Carter 2-3. Records: Mayfield 9-19, Hickman 17-8.
Livingston 8, Madisonville-NH 3
At Madisonville, Down 3-2 after five innings, Livingston Central took the lead in the sixth and broke its game with Madisonville-North Hopkins wide open with four runs in the seventh. Dakota Lamb brought three Cardinal runs in with two doubles and a single.
Livingston Central 101 002 4 8 8 4
Madisonville-North Hopkins 300 000 0 3 6 2
WP: Fugate. LP: Martin.
2B: L-Lamb 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Lamb 3-4 (3 RBI); M-Gossett 2-4. Records: Livingston 5-18, Madisonville-NH 10-13.
Crittenden 14, Webster 2
At Dixon, Maddox Carlson got three runs home with three singles as Crittenden County stopped Webster County in five innings. Trace Adams, Tyler Boone and Benjamin Evans each had two RBI for the Rockets. Taylor Chandler and Ray Merideth each got a run across for the Trojans.
Crittenden County 220 82 14 12 0
Webster County 001 10 2 6 2
WP: Foster. LP: Pearcy.
2B: C-Carlson; W-Chandler. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Carlson 3-3 (3 RBI), Adams 2-3 (2 RBI), Boone 2-4 (2 RBI), Evans 1-4 (2 RBI), Winders 2-2; W-Chandler 2-3 (RBI), Merideth 2-2 (RBI). Records: Crittenden 19-7, Webster 11-19.
Hopkinsville 10, Caldwell 6
At Princeton, Zach Moss came up with four RBI as Hopkinsville topped Caldwell County in this battle of Tiger teams. Tate VanHooser had three hits for Caldwell while Deonte Walls drove in two runs.
Hopkinsville 302 131 0 10 13 2
Caldwell County 004 020 0 6 6 1
WP: Snyder. LP: Walls.
2B: H-Durst, Dilday; C-VanHooser. 3B: H-Myers. HR: H-Moss. Top hitters: H-Myers 3-5, Snyder 2-4 (2 RBI), Moss 2-4 (4 RBI), Cansler 2-2, Dilday 2-4 (3 RBI); C-VanHooser 3-3, Walls 0-3 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkinsville 16-8, Caldwell 11-11.
Trigg 10-18, Dawson Springs 0-3
At Cadiz, Trigg County swept Dawson Springs in a Monday doubleheader. Joe Peca doubled twice and Kaiden McCormick got three RBI in the first game. In the nightcap, Peca had four RBI followed by Andrew Williamson with three as Bryce Cunningham got two across with a double and a triple.
Dawson Springs 000 00 0 5 3
Trigg County 204 22 10 11 0
WP: Carr. LP: Dawson.
2B: T-J. Peca 2. 3B: T-Cunningham. HR: none. Top hitters: T-J. Peca 3-4, Cunningham 2-3 (2 RBI), T. Ahart 2-3 (RBI), McCormick 2-3 (3 RBI).
Dawson Springs 003 3 4 0
Trigg County 3 5(10) 18 11 1
WP: Cunningham. LP: NA.
2B: D-Davis; T-Cunningham. 3B: T-Cunningham, J. Peca, Williamson. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Carr 2-2 (RBI), Williamson 1-2 (3 RBI), J. Peca 1-2 (4 RBI), Cunningham 2-2 (2 RBI), T. Ahart 1-2 (2 RBI), DeSpain 2-2 (2 RBI). Records: Dawson Sprins5-12, Trigg 11-14.
SOFTBALL
Murray 9, Trigg 0
At Cadiz, Kylie Chapman struck out 11 batters in just five innings as Murray blanked Trigg County. Angela Gierhart got three hits while Tiger teammate Sarah Cauley drove in two runs. Phelan Dossett doubled twice for the Wildcats.
Murray 104 310 0 9 13 0
Trigg County 000 000 0 0 4 6
WP: Chapman. LP: Wade.
2B: M-Chapman, Wyatt; T-Dossett 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Gierhart 3-4, Wyatt 2-4 (RBI), Turley 3-4 (RBI), Cauley 1-4 (2 RBI), Burton 2-4 (RBI); T-Dossett 2-3. Records: Murray 12-8, Trigg 7-14.
Hickman 7, Ballard 1
At La Center, Bella Batts, Abby Howell and Carly Boaz each drove in a run with a double in the first inning of Hickman County’s win over Ballard Memorial. Rancey Skaggs got two more Falcon runs home with a triple in the seventh. Jacey Rose struck out seven Bombers for the victory.
Hickman County 300 000 4 7 10 1
Ballard Memorial 000 010 0 1 4 3
WP: Rose. LP: Meyer.
2B: H-Batts, Howell, Boaz. 3B: H-Skaggs. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Skaggs 1-4 (2 RBI), Critser 2-4, Howell 2-4 (RBI), Boaz 2-3 (RBI). Records: Hickman 18-8, Ballard 4-19.
Lyon 15, Caldwell 8
At Princeton, Lyon County used a grand slam from Gracen Wynn and a solo shot by Sydney Melton to survive a slugest against Caldwell County where each team got 16 hits. Hadlie Butler drove in three runs with a pair of doubles for the Lyons. Allie Felker and Majah Hollowell each came with two doubles as well as for the Tigers
Lyon County 050 711 1 15 16 1
Caldwell County 213 020 0 8 16 3
WP: Perry. LP: Stallins.
2B: L-Butler 2, Davis, Conger, Dykes, Perry; C-Felker 2, M. Hollowell 2, McKinney. 3B: C-Holeman, A. Hollowell. HR: L-Wynn (3 on in 4th), Melton (none on in 5th). Top hitters: L-Butler 2-5 (3 RBI), Melton 2-4 (2 RBI), Conger 2-4 (2 RBI), Wynn 1-4 (4 RBI), Dykes 2-5, Perry 4-4, Davis 3-5 (3 RBI); C-A. Hollowell 2-5 (RBI), Felker 2-4 (RBI), Holeman 2-5 (RBI), Butts 2-4 (RBI), Stanley 3-4, M. Hollowell 2-3 (2 RBI), Thompson 2-4 (RBI). Records: Lyon 22-9,Caldwell 10-13.
Crittenden 7, Hopkins Cen. 1
At Marion, Jessie Potter used three hits to get three runs home as Crittenden County downed Hopkins County Central. Chandler Moss also had three hits for the Rockets and fanned 11 Storm batters for the win. Ashlyn Hicks provided the biggest blast with a two-run homer to right in the sixth.
Hopkins Central 000 000 1 1 4 0
Crittenden County 100 123 x 7 13 0
WP: Moss. LP: Hollis.
2B: C-Potter. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (1 on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-3 (2 RBI), Hayes 2-4 (RBI), Moss 3-4, Potter 3-3 (2 RBI), Rich 2-3. Records: Hopkins Cen. 6-18, Crittenden 15-6.
In other softball contests, Carlisle County won a 2-1, nine-inning thriller at Mayfield while Dongola, Illinois, only needed five innings to win 16-0 at Community Christian Academy.
