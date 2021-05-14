Parker MacCauley struck out 10 Fulton County batters in tossing a no-hitter for St. Mary with a 10-0 victory in high school baseball on Thursday. Bryce Haas backed up this gem for the Vikings by driving in three runs with a double and a triple. Cade Fleming also had three RBI for the victorious hosts.
Fulton County 000 00 0 0 3
St. Mary 304 21 10 10 0
WP: MacCauley. LP: Gibbs.
2B: S-Fleming, By. Haas, Hrdlicka. 3B: S-By. Haas. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Lurtz 2-3, By. Haas 2-2 (3 RBI), Fleming 2-3 (3 RBI). Records: St. Mary 11-5, Fulton Co. 1-10.
Hickman 17, Fulton City 0 — At Fulton, Hickman County only needed three innings to take care of First District rival Fulton City. Walker McClanahan and Derek Terry both drove in three runs for the Falcons with Terry smashing a three-run homer to right in the second inning. William Price had the only hit for the Bulldogs with a third inning single.
Hickman County 2(15)3 20 10 0
Fulton City 000 0 1 4
WP: Armbruster. LP: Blankenship.
2B: H-Armbruster, Harper, McClanahan. 3B: none. HR: H-Terry (2 on in 2nd). Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-3 (2 RBI), Harper 2-2 (2 RBI), Terry 1-2 (3 RBI), McClanahan 2-3 (3 RBI), Armbruster 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 14-6, Fulton City 0-10.
Lyon 7, Murray 4 — At Murray, With an RBI single from Aidan Rush and a two-RBI single by Christian O’Daniel. Lyon County broke a 4-4 deadlock in the top of the sixth and defeated Murray. The Lyons led 4-0 until the Tigers tied it with four in the bottom of the fifth with big hits from Carson Tucker and Kade Gibson. Gunnar Bingham doubled twice for Lyon.
Lyon County 300 103 0 7 11 1
Murray 000 040 0 4 7 3
WP: Cissell. LP: Gibson.
2B: L-Bingham 2, Shoulders, Yancy; M-Gibson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Bingham 2-5, Williams 2-4, Yancy 2-3 (RBI), Rush 2-4 (2 RBI), O’Daniel 1-2 (2 RBI); M-Holcomb 2-3, Gibson 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Lyon 17-4, Murray 11-13
.
Carlisle 7, UHA 2 — At Bardwell, Carlisle County shattered a 2-2 tie with University Heights by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jarren Bruer earned the win for the Comets by allowing only five hits and striking out nine. Eston Glover dominated the offense for the Blazers with four hits and both RBI.
University Heights 000 200 0 2 5 3
Carlisle County 002 041 x 7 8 2
WP: Bruer. LP: Welch.
2B: C-Davis, Elder. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: U-E. Glover 4-4 (2 RBI); C-Davis 2-4 (2 RBI), Deweese 2-3 (RBI). Records: UHA 9-15, Carlisle 14-10.
Crittenden 16, Caldwell 4 — At Princeton, Maddox Carlson had three hits and Gabe Mott drove in three runs to help Crittenden County rout Caldwell Conty. Carlson cracked a solo homer to right in the fifth for the Rockets. Jamus Carneyhan got two RBI for the Tigers.
Crittenden County 021 724 16 14 3
Caldwell County 201 100 0 4 5 4
WP: Boone. LP: Walls.
2B: CR-Boone; CA-Smiley, Newsome, Carneyhan. 3B: none. HR: CR-Carlson (none on in 5th). Top hitters: CR-Carlson 3-5 (2 RBI), Adams 2-4 (RBI), Boone 2-4 (2 RBI), Mott 2-4 (3 RBI); CA-Carneyhan 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 14-6, Caldwell 8-10.
SOFTBALL
McCracken 11, Caldwell 1 — Ally Hutchins started the scoring with a solo homer to left in the bottom of the first and McCracken County kept it going from there to stop Caldwell County in five innings. Ariel Fox had three hits while Mustang teammates Abigayle Duran and Emma Watson each got two RBI with Watson getting hers on a two-run shot over the left field wall. Hutchins also pitched four shutout innings for the win.
Caldwell County 000 01 1 6 1
McCracken County 123 41 11 14 0
WP: Hutchins. LP: Stallins.
2B: M-Duran, Smithson, Watts. 3B: none. HR: M-Hutchins (none on in 1st), Watson (1 on in 2nd). Top hitters: M-Fox 3-4 (RBI), Walker 3-3, Smithson 2-3 (RBI), Duran 1-3 (2 RBI), Watson 1-2 (2 RBI), Watts 2-3 (RBI). Records: Caldwell 8-10, McCracken 18-5.
Calloway 12, Carlisle 2 — At Bardwell, Adison Hicks drove in four runs with two triples and a single as Calloway County finished Carlisle County in five innings.
Emerson Grogan, Izzy Housden and Presley Phillips each had three hits for the Lakers while Caitlyn Powers striking out seven Comets for the win.
Calloway County 246 00 12 16 3
Carlisle County 000 20 2 2 3
WP: Powers. LP: Thomason.
2B: CL-E. Grogan, McReynolds, Stallings. 3B: CL-Hicks 2. HR: none. Top hitters: CL-Hicks 3-4 (4 RBI), E. Grogan 3-4 (2 RBI), Housden 3-4, McReynolds 2-4 (2 RBI), Phillips 3-3 (RBI). Records: Calloway 16-7, Carlisle 5-8.
Murray 7, Hickman 0 — At Murray, Following her 19-strikeout performance on Tuesday against Trigg County, Kylie Chapman fanned nine Hickman County batters to lead Murray to the shutout. Victoria Burton collected three hits for the Tigers while Sydney Wyatt drove three runs home with a two-RBI single in the second inning and a ground out in the fourth.
Hickman County 000 000 0 0 6 1
Murray 030 211 x 7 12 0
WP: Chapman. LP: Rose.
2B: H-Boaz; M-Gierhart, Latimer. 3B: H-Rose. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Boaz 2-3; M-Gierhart 2-4, Wyatt 1-3 (3 RBI), Latimer 2-4; Burton 3-3 (RBI). Records: Hickman 12-8, Murray 10-5.
Trigg 14, Hopkinsville 11 — At Cadiz, Trigg County led 6-2 after four innings. After Hopkinsville took the lead with six runs in the top of the fifth, the Wildcats grabbed it right back with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, MaKenna Hendricks and Ashlynn Koch each drove in three Wildcat runs. Anna Hodge connected on three hits for the Tigers.
Hopkinsville 001 160 3 11 11 2
Trigg County 006 071 x 14 8 2
WP: Wade. LP: Thomson.
2B: H-Hodge, Straight; T-Koch. 3B: H-Herrera. HR: none. Top hitters: H-A. Hodge 3-4 (RBI), M. Hodge 1-4 (2 RBI), Herrera 2-4 (RBI), Thomson 1-4 (3 RBI); T-Hendricks 1-4 (3 RBI), Slone 1-5 (2 RBI), West 1-2 (2 RBI), Koch 1-2 (3 RBI). Records: Hopkinsville 4-9, Trigg 5-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.