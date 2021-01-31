EDDYVILLE — Lyon County stayed unbeaten and upped its winning streak to 10 with a 75-59 win over Henderson County. The victory should keep the Lyons ranked among the Top 20 teams in the state by multiple media outletsand an early favorite to claim the Second Region title in March.
Freshman sensation Travis Perry led the high octane offense with 21 points and six assists. The Lyons led 25-22 after eight minutes of play in a fast and furious-paced first quarter, then pressed the Colonels into several turnovers that became quick transition baskets during a 17-10 second quarter that solidified a 10-point halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same, as the Lyons increased their lead to 16 points and were never seriously threatened by Henderson. Jackson Shoulders helped secure the with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gunner Bingham (11 points) and Brady Shoulders (10) also produced big for the hosts. Noah Curry led the Colonels with 16 points.
Lyon 25 17 17 16 — 75
Hend 22 10 16 11 — 59
LYON — Perry 21, J. Shoulders 15, Bingham 11, B. Shoulders 11, Reddick 9, Whalin 6, Haines 2. 3-pointers: B. Shoulders 3, Perry, Bingham, Reddick. Record: 10-0
HENDERSON — Thomas 8, Curry 16, Wilkes 10, Bugg 9, Bird 12, Davenport 2, Kellen 2. 3-pointers: Wilkes 2, Curry, Bugg. Record: 5-4
• McCracken 55, Christian 42 — At Hopkinsville, McCracken County used a late run that helped it pull off a road win over Christian County.
The Colonels ended the first quarter with a 12-2 run and clung to a one-point lead after the opening frame. In the second quarter, though, the Mustangs got hot from behind the arc with four 3-pointers for a 33-24 halftime edge. That edged dulled to start the third as McCracken missed its first six shots, but that quarter ended with a 13-0 Mustang run that sealed the deal. Noah Dumas led McCracken with 18 points, while Ian Hart made four of the Mustangs’ 10 3-pointers for most of his 14 points. JaSean Riley was the highest-ranking Colonel with 10 points
McCracken 15 18 14 8 — 55
Christian 16 8 8 10 — 42
MCCRACKEN — Dumas 18, Blackwell 2, Purvis 2, J. McEwen 8, Tilford 2, Hart 14, Brower 4, I. McEwen 5.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 10 (Hart 4, Dumas 3, J. McEwen 2, Brower). Free throws: 9/11. Fouls: 11. Record: 7-3.
CHRISTIAN — Riley 10, Johnson 6, Miles 8, Forte 2, Morrison 2, 24Vaughn 8, 32Vaughn 2, Farrow 4.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 2 (Riley 2). Free throws: 6/8. Fouls: 15. Record: 0-3.
GIRLS• Marshall 58, Russell Co. 44 — At Russellville, Halle Langhi led the way with 15 points and Jada Driver got all 12 of her points from behind the arc as Marshall County won its eighth straight game of the season at the Russellville Food Bank Classic. The Lady Lakers trailed by 15 at the half but cut the deficit to six heading into the fourth thanks to 10 points from Star Marcum in the third. Marcum topped her team with 13 points, while Cayson Conner finished with 10 points for the Lady Marshals.
Marshall 15 13 11 17 — 58
Russell 4 9 20 11 — 44
MARSHALL — Langhi 15, Driver 12, Conner 10, Pea 8, Jezik 6, Galloway 5.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 7 (Driver 4, Jezik 2, Conner). Free throws: 7/13. Fouls: 10. Record: 8-1.
RUSSELL — Marcum 13, Bault 12, Yates 9, Shearer 8, Preston 2.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 5 (Marcum 2, Shearer 2, Yates). Free throws: 7/12. Fouls: 12. Record: 4-7.
• Calloway 34, Owensboro 32 — At Owensboro, Calloway County did not have the best of shooting games, but it was better than what Owensboro could muster from behind the arc and the foul line. The Lady Devils missed on all of their long distance and free throws, while the Lady Lakers hit six of their 13 3-pointer attempts. Skylar Waller topped all scorers with 13 points for Calloway, while Lyric Lawrence led Owensboro with eight points.
Calloway 8 7 9 10—34
O’boro 6 8 10 8—32
CALLOWAY — Waller 13, Lowe 7, Futrell 6, Schumacher 5, Carson 3,
Field goals: 12/36. 3-pointers: 6/13 (Futrell 2, Waller 2, Lowe, Schumacher). Free throws: 4/7. Fouls: 3. Record: 9-2.
OWENSBORO — Lawrence 8, Hughes 6, Pappas 6, Phillips 4, Gibson 2, Williams 2.
Field goals: 16/45. 3-pointers: 0/7. Free throws: 0/4. Fouls: 11. Record: 4-5.
ELSEWHEREBallard Memorial’s girls and boys basketball went over to Smithland on Saturday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader, where they were swept by Livingston Central. Mady Calvin was the top Lady Bomber with 31 points and Autumn Dowdy ended up with 18 points as the Lady Bombers led by as much as seven in the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Cardinals came back led by Lauren Wring and her 30 points for the 57-53 win.
The boys game was nowhere near that close as Livingston rolled 57-17. Carson Bishop and Jamison Smith each scored four points to lead the Bombers.... Trigg County’s girls pulled off a 47-44 win at Madisonville-North Hopkins with D’Aria Barbee leading with 14 points and Marleih Reynolds adding 12 points.
