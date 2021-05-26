EDDYVILLE — On the weekend of April 24 and 25, Lyon County and Calloway County both earned some impressive softball hardware in Owensboro. The Lyons won the All “A” Classic while the Lakers took the inaugural Class 2A Tournament.
About a month later, the two teams met for a game at Lee S. Jones Park. After four-and-a-half tight innings, Lyon erupted and Calloway collapsed during the bottom of the fifth as the Lyons emerged with the 10-2 Tuesday night triumph
The hosts struck first with an RBI single from Kaelyn Conger. Calloway tied it in the third when Ashlyn Hicks sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a 1-1 score. It stayed that way until that fifth inning.
Calista Collins led off for the Lyons and Laker starter Emerson Grogan got her to a full count. The last pitch hit Collins so she took first. Sydney Melton then grounded the first pitch she saw hard to left for a double that scored Collins for a 2-1 lead. Conger followed that by drilling a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a 4-1 lead.
That would be it for Grogan as Caitlyn Powers took the circle for Calloway, but it was no use. A single by Katelyn Dukes was sandwiched by Gracen Wynn and Lilly Perry both getting hit by pitches to load the bases. Lyon got its next two runs when Powers misplayed a Rachel Coursey bunt and Hadlie Walker was walked.
Collins came back around with the bases still loaded. She looked at the first strike then bashed the next Powers pitch over the centerfield wall for a grand slam and a 10-1 lead. With the game getting out of hand and approaching mercy territory, Izzy Housden replaced Powers in a rare relief appearance and got the next two batters out. Calloway got one run back on an RBI single by Grogan but it was not nearly enough.
Conger had a big game for the Lyons, She pitched all seven innings and struck out 13 Lakers. At the plate, Conger was the top hitter going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Dukes finished with two hits and Collins got all of her RBI on that grand slam. Reese Settle and Paige Kramer both went 2-for-3 for Calloway.
Calloway County 001 001 0 2 6 1
Lyon County 100 090 x 10 9 1
WP: Conger. LP: E. Grogan.
2B: C-Kramer; L-Melton. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (none on in 3rd); L-Conger (1 on in 5th), Collins (3 on in 5th). Top hitters: C-Settle 2-3, Kramer 2-3; L-Collins 1-2 (4 RBI), Conger 3-4 (3 RBI), Dukes 2-4. Records: Calloway 21-9, Lyon 23-9.
Crittenden 7, Tilghman 1 — At Marion, Chandler Moss hit three singles and struck out nine Paducah Tilghman batters to lead Crittenden County to victory. Jada Hayes brought two Rocket runs home with a first inning double. Rosie Minter had two hits for the Tornado.
Paducah Tilghman 001 000 0 1 5 0
Crittenden County 200 131 x 7 10 3
WP: Moss. LP: Donaldson.
2B: T-McCoy, Ware, Minter; C-Hayes, Hicks. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Minter 2-3; C-Hicks 2-4, Moss 3-4, Hayes 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Tilghman 11-14, Crittenden 16-6.
Ballard 6, St. Mary 2 — Kami Myatt cracked three doubles for Ballard Memorial to lead the bats in a win over St. Mary. Kaitlynn Burrus also had three hits and struck out 14 Bombers in the Viking loss.
Ballard Memorial 102 012 0 6 8 2
St. Mary 000 002 0 2 7 2
WP: McKinney. LP: Burrus.
2B: B-Myatt 3, Meyer. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Myatt 3-4 (RBI), Parrott 2-4; S-Higgins 2-3, Burrus 3-4. Records: Ballard 5-19, St. Mary 11-7.
Trigg 11, CCA 1 — Lillie Cortney drove in three runs with two doubles and a single as Trigg County stopped Community Christian in six innings. Rylee Hendricks and Audrey Alexander both got a pair of hits for the Wildcats with Alexander plating three runs and Hendricks two. Myra Peeler went 3-for-3 with the lone RBI for the Warriors.
Trigg County 204 401 11 11 1
Community Christian 100 000 1 7 4
WP: Hyde. LP: Peeler.
2B: T-Cortner 2, M. Hendricks, R. Hendricks, Slone. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-R. Hendricks 2-2 (2 RBI), Cortner 3-4 (3 RBI), Alexander 2-4 (3 RBI), Brown 2-4 (RBI); C-Peeler 3-3 (RBI), Wring 2-3. Records: Trigg 8-14, CCA 2-15.
Murray 4, Mayfield 1 — At Murray, After Mayfield scored its only run on an error in the top of the sixth, Murray responded by getting all of its runs in the bottom half of said inning.
Makenzie Turley led off the sixth for the Tigers by tying it up with a solo inside-the-park homer. Aiden Farr put Murray with an RBI single and Angela Gierhart added insurance in the form of a two-RBI double to center. Gierhart finished the day 2-for-3 while Jo Jo Fox got both Cardinal hits.
Mayfield 000 001 0 1 2 1
Murray 000 004 x 4 7 1
WP: Burton. LP: Fox.
2B: MU-Burton, Gierhart. 3B: none. HR: MU-Turley (none on in 1st). Top hitters: MA-Fox 2-3; MU-Gierhart 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Mayfield 11-8, Murray 13-8.
Caldwell 20, UHA 0 — At Hopkinsville, Destiny Cayce and Addie Cagle each struck out two as they combined to no-hit University Heights Academy for the Caldwell County victory. Shelby Lane collected three hits as she and Majah Hollowell each drove in three Tiger runs.
Caldwell County 389 20 15 1
University Heights 000 0 0 4
WP: Cayce. LP: Ladd.
2B: C-M. Hollowell 2, McKinney. 3B: C-A. Hollowell. HR: none. Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 2-2 (RBI), Holeman 2-3 (RBI), Butts 2-2 (2 RBI), Lane 3-3 (3 RBI), M. Hollowell 2-2 (3 RBI). Records: UHA 5-10, Caldwell 11-13.
BASEBALL
McCracken 16, Christian 1 — At Hopkinsville, McCracken County turned a strong performance against Christian County into a rout by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh. Ben Higdon brought four Mustang runs in with a fielder’s choice in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh. Nathan Lang had three hits while McCracken teammate Grant Godwin doubled twice. Elijah Underhill scored the lone Colonel run with a solo shot to left in the sixth.
McCracken County 012 120 (10) 16 15 1
Christian County 000 001 0 1 4 3
WP: Aldridge. LP: Phan.
2B: M-Godwin 2, Lang. 3B: none. HR: M-Higdon (2 on in 7th); C-Underhill (none on in 6th). Top hitters: M-Higdon 1-5 (4 RBI), Godwin 2-4 (RBI), Dodd 2-4 (2 RBI), Vinyard 2-5 (RBI), Lang 3-4 (2 RBI), Willis 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: McCracken 26-5, Christian 7-17.
Marshall 8, Hopkinsville 6 — At Draffenville, Down 5-3 going into their half of the fifth, Marshall County erupted for five runs for the comeback win over Hopkinsville.
The Marshals tied it up when Preston Chaudoin misplayed a grounder by Ethan Landis and two runners scored. Btody Ives gave Marshall the lead with a triple to right that scored another two. Ives finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Reese Oakley struck out six batters in six innings to win it in relief.
Hopkinsville 211 101 0 6 8 3
Marshall Count y 100 250 x 8 10 1
WP: R. Oakley. LP: Dilday.
2B: H-Durst. 3B: M-Ives. HR: H-Myers (none on in 4th). Top hitters: H-Snyder 2-4 (2 RBI), West 2-3; M-Mannon 2-4, Ives 2-3 (3 RBI),E. Oakley 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkinsville 17-9, Marshall 11-10.
Hickman 9, UHA 3 — At Hopkinsville, Micah Naranjo plated two runs with three hits as Hickman County tripled up University Heights Academy.
Hickman County 105 010 2 9 9 3
University Heights 100 020 0 3 6 2
WP: Harper. LP: Glover.
2B: H-Carter, M. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-2, M. Naranjo 3-3 (2 RBI), Prince 1-4 (2 RBI); U-Hancock 2-4. Records: Hickman 18-8, UHA 12-20.
Crittenden 9, Trigg 3 — At Marion, Crittenden County broke open a tight Fifth District battle with Trigg County by scoring seven runs in its final three innings.
Gabe Mott and Tyler Boone both picked up two hits for the Rockets as Brandon Winders drove in two runs with a fifth inning double.
Trigg County 001 110 0 3 6 5
Crittenden County 101 322 x X X X
WP: Boone. LP: Reynolds.
2B: T-Williamson; C-Adams, Winders. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-I. Peca 2-2, T. Ahart 2-4, DeSpain 2-3 (RBI); C-Mott 2-4 (2 RBI), Boone 2-4 (RBI), Winders 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 11-15, Crittenden 20-7.
Lyon 8, Union 1 — At Morganfield, Lyon County finally pulled away from Union County with four runs in the top of the seventh. Brody Williams doubled twice as part of his three hits for the Lyons while teammate Christian O’Daniel finished with two RBI.
Lyon County 000 121 4 8 11 1
Union County 000 100 0 1 4 2
WP: Cissell. LP: O’Leary.
2B: L-Williams 2, O’Daniel. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Williams 3-4 (RBI), Cissell 2-4 (RBI), O’Daniel 2-3 (2 RBI), Darnall 2-4. Records: Lyon 21-7, Union 16-17.
