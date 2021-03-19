CADIZ — Travis Perry poured in 36 points and Lyon County left Cadiz on Thursday night with its third consecutive Fifth District championship after defeating Crittenden County, 79-59.
The Lyons led the entire game and were never seriously threatened.
Perry was consistent throughout the contest, scoring nine points in each quarter.
Perry got ample help from the Shoulders brothers with the older Jackson scoring 13 points and the younger Brady adding 12. They also pulled down a combined 14 rebounds.
The Lyons started the game in their trademark 2-2-1 full court press on the defensive end and pressured the Rockets into some early turnovers.
The Lyons took away every opportunity to speed the game up by taking the ball off of the defensive board and fast breaking to the offensive end of the court.
Lyon took a 23-12 lead after the first eight minutes of action.
The Rockets slowed the high powered Lyon offense in the second quarter by limiting the Lyons to 14 points.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the quarter with the Rockets getting 13 points.
The Lyons were ahead 37-25 at the halfway mark.
The Lyons extended their lead to 23 points at the end of the third frame and forced the Rockets into 15 turnovers through three quarters of play.
The Rockets attempted to make a fourth quarter comeback, but it was too little too late as the Lyon lead was too much to overcome.
Crittenden was led by Preston Turley and Preston Morgeson with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Perry, the Shoulders brothers and Turley were named to the All-District team along with Crittenden’s Gabe Mott and Tyler Boone, Trigg County’s De’Von Ladd, Jhaden Vaughn and Kendric Adams, and Livingston Central’s Max Downey.
LYON CO. 79, CRITTENDEN CO. 59
Lyon County 23 14 22 20 — 79
Crittenden County 12 13 11 23 — 59
LYON — Perry 36, J. Shoulders 13, Bingham 7, B. Shoulders 12, Reddick 9, Gilbert 2. 3FGM: 6 (Perry 3, B. Shoulders 2, Bingham 1) Record: 22-3
Crittenden — Mott 8, Morgeson 16, Turley 19, Boone 5, Champion 2, Dobyns 9. 3FGM: 7 (Morgeson 4, Dobyns 3) Record: 13-9.
Late free throws sink Caldwell girlsPRINCETON — Amari Lovan hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to clinch a 57-54 victory for Madisonville-North Hopkins over Caldwell County in the semifinals of the Seventh District girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Maroons were up by two with about 45 seconds left, when Lovan got her first chance to extend the lead at the foul line.
Her shot missed and Jacey Jaggers was fouled on the rebound for the Lady Tigers. Her first free throw clanged off the rim but her second sailed through for a one-point lead for Madisonville.
Seconds later, Destiny Whitsell was at the line for the Lady Maroons, but her one missed and Morgan McDaniels was fouled on the rebound for Caldwell. She also could not hit from the charity stripe.
Jaggers won the jump ball off the rebound, but her driving layup for the lead slid off the rim. Lovan was fouled on the next possession and made those last crucial foul shots.
A last Caldwell heave from long distance failed to connect.
Jaggers had a double-double in her final home game for the Lady Tigers with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Katy Smiley, an eighth-grader on the Lady Tigers, finished with 13 points. Riley Sword, another eighth-grader, led Madisonville with 20 points, while Lovan ended up with 17 points.
The Lady Maroons will face Hopkins County Central for the district crown tonight at 6 after the Lady Storm romped over Dawson Springs 64-28 in Thursday’s first semifinal.
