CADIZ — Jackson Shoulders and Travis Perry combined for 58 points, as Lyon County reached both the Fifth District championship game and the Second Region tournament with a 94-58 throttling of Livingston Central on Monday night.
The Cardinals opened the game on a 5-0 run with Max Downey scoring his 1,000th career point. The Lyons took their first lead of the game at 10-9 and ended the first frame with a hard-fought 20-18 lead.
The Lyons shifted into another gear and blitzed the Cardinals 34-12 in a fast and furious second quarter. The Cardinals were forced into numerous turnovers with the Lyon pressure defense taking control of the game. The Lyons took a commanding 54-30 lead into the dressing room at the halfway mark. Shoulders and Perry led the first half onslaught with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Max Downey had 15 points at the half for Livingston.
The Lyons extended their lead to 80-41 by outscoring the Cardinals 26-11 in a third quarter that put the game completely out of reach. The running clock was in play the remainder of the contest due to the mercy rule.
Both squads combined for 18 3-point baskets in the game with John Barnes knocking down six trifectas for Livingston. Shoulders led the Lyons with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while Perry added 26 points and eight assists. Downey and John Barnes led Livingston in scoring with 24 and 21 points, respectively.
Lyon will face Crittenden County for the championship here at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gabe Mott poured in 37 points in the Rockets’ 82-63 romp over Trigg County.
De Von Ladd led the Wildcats with 19 points.
• In Seventh District tourney boys play Monday, Caldwell County beat Hopkins Central, 62-40.
LYON COUNTY 94, LIVINGSTON CENTRAL 58
Lyon County 20 34 26 14 — 94
Livingston Central 18 12 11 17 — 58
LYON — J. Shoulders 32, Perry 26, Reddick 9, Bingham 7, Gilbert 6, Parker 6, B. Shoulders 5, Radivonyk 3. 3-pointers: 8 (Perry 5, Reddick 1, J. Shoulders 1, Radivonyk 1). Record: 21-3.
LIVINGSTON — Downey 24, Barnes 21, Kitchens 5, Calendar 4, Schulte 2, Schmitt 2. 3-pointers: 10 (Barnes 6, Downey 3, Kitchens 1). Record: 5-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.