Lyon County’s Sydney Melton was recently named one of 10 winners of the Johnny Bench Award, presented by MSA Sport.
The award honors the top college and high school baseball and softball catchers from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia.
Melton batted .440 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI this season for the Fifth District champion Lady Lyons (26-10). The senior earned all-district, all-region and Class A all-state recognition and made the All “A” Classic state tournament team.
The 10 winners will be honored July 20 at the Johnny Bench Awards Luncheon at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, and recognized that evening before the Reds play the New York Mets.
