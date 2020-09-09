MORGANTOWN — Lyon County got its boys soccer season off to a strong start Tuesday night thanks to a pair of solid seniors and one sensational sophomore.
Timothy Stewart was the underclassman who shined for the Lyons with four goals and an assist in a 7-2 win at Butler County. Todd Huddleston added two more goals for the guests and made four assists.
The Bears fired plenty of shots at the Lyon net and Cole Schroeder responded with 21 saves. Alex Diaz and Pedro Perez got the goals for the hosts.
