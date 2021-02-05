SMITHLAND — Dialed in from the start, Lyon County cruised to its 12th win in a row without a loss in a 90-35 victory over Livingston Central in a Thursday night encounter in the Fifth District.
The Lyons remain one of the few undefeated teams in the state with the best start to a season in Lyon’s history. The 1980 squad started 11-0 before losing to Louisville Fairdale.
Freshman guard Travis Perry led the high octane offense with 30 points. The Lyons came into the game averaging 81 points per game this season and were up to 58 points after the first half. Lyon scored plenty of time off of its full court press defense and speedy transition offense. The Lyons made their first five shots of the game with four of those from behind the arc. The Lyons led 31-13 after a fast and furious paced opening frame.
The Cardinals were forced into 17 turnovers, as the Lyons dominated the second quarter 27-5 for a 40-point halftime edge. Lyon County made nine of its 14 3-pointers in the first half.
Jack Reddick and Jackson Shoulders helped secure the victory with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Max Downey led Livingston Central with 16 points.
• Lyon County’s girls also had a big night as most of its bench returned for a 71-49 triumph at Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... In other Fifth District girls’ play, Crittenden County fell at Union County 69-56.
Amelia Mackey was the top Bravette with 20 points.
Lyon County 31 27 20 12 — 90
Livingston Central 13 5 15 2 — 35
LYON — Perry 30, J. Shoulders 15, Bingham 5, B. Shoulders 5, Reddick 18, Whalin 2, Gilbert 5, Haines 3, Radivonyk 5, Burchett 2. 3-pointers: 13 (Perry 5, Reddick 4, B. Shoulders, Bingham, Haines, Radivonyk). Record: 12-0.
LIVINGSTON — Downey 16, Barnes 5, Kitchens 7, Schulte 3, Walton 2, Garrett 2. 3-pointers: 4 (Downey, Barnes, Kitchens, Schulte). Record: 2-10.
