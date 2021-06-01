Lyons cruise to Fifth District crown
EDDYVILLE — Lyon County dominated its two opponents in quick order to win the Fifth District softball tournament on Monday.
Sydney Melton homered twice to drive in three runs in the championship contest; a 16-0 win over Livingston Central in four innings. Calista Collins got four RBI for the Lyons while Kaelyn Conger cracked two doubles on top of striking out eight Cardinals for the two-hitter win.
In its semifinal, the Lyons were actually tied 2-2 with Trigg County heading into the bottom of the fourth. Lyon broke loose for 13 runs that frame for a 15-2 win in five innings. Conger and Melton each had four RBI here with Conger, Collins and Lauren Davis each picking up three hits.
The second semifinal was a much longer and closer affair between Livingston and Crittenden County. Micaela Suarez singled to center to score Aubrey Leahy with the only run in the Cardinals’ 1-0 triumph in 10 innings.Suarez and Victoria Harris both went 2-for-4 for Livingston while Brylee Conner had three hits for Crittenden. Conner’s single in the 10th gave the Rockets some hope with one out, but Jaycee Champion lined into a double play to end it. Livingston’s Sydney Lasher and Crittenden’s Chandler Moss both went the full 10 innings with Lasher striking out six and Moss five. Harris and Crittenden’s Ashlyn Hicks each hit a pair of doubles.
Livingston Central 000 0 0 2 5
Lyon County 244 6 16 13 0
WP: Conger. LP: Norton.
2B: LY-Conger 2, Collins. 3B: none. HR: LY-Melton (1 on in 2nd) (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: LY-Collins 2-4 (4 RBI), Melton 2-2 (3 RBI), Conger 2-4, Wynn 2-4 (3 RBI). Records: Livingston 17-8, Lyon 25-9.
Livingston Central 000 000 000 1 1 7 0
Crittenden County 000 000 000 0 0 7 0
WP: Lasher. LP: Moss.
2B: L-Harris 2; C-Hicks 2, Hayes. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Harris 2-4, Suarez 2-4 (RBI); C-Conyer 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Hicks 2-3. Record: Crittenden 16-7.
Trigg County 101 00 2 7 1
Lyon County 002 (13)x 15 16 0
WP: Perry. LP: Wade.
2B: T-Dossett, West; L-Collins 2, Melton 2, Conger, Butler. 3B: none. HR: L-Conger (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: T-M. Hendricks 2-3, West 2-3 (RBI); L-Butler 2-4 (3 RBI), Collins 3-4 (2 RBI), Melton 2-4 (4 RBI), Conger 3-4 (4 RBI), Davis 3-3 (RBI). Records: Trigg 8-17.
