DIXON — Lyon County reached the 20-win milestone with a hard fought 76-68 victory over Webster County in a key Second Region match-up Thursday.
Travis Perry led the Lyons with 30 points and got ample help. Junior forward Jackson Shoulders ruled the interior for the Lyons, as he scored 18 points and pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds.
The Trojans took an early 8-4 lead, but the Lyons answered with a 15-0 run to end the first quarter with a 19-10 lead. They traded baskets in the second frame with the Lyons leading 34-24 at the halfway mark.
Webster came out of the break smoking from the 3-point arc with six downtown baskets in the quarter. The Trojans cut into the lead by outscoring the Lyons 25-21 in a fast-paced third period. The Lyons still held a six point lead 55-49 entering the final quarter.
The two teams counter punched throughout the final eight minutes of play with the Lyons outscoring Webster 21-19 for the margin of victory. Brady Shoulders and Gunnar Bingham also scored in double-figures with 12 and 10 points respectively for the Lyons. Webster County was led in scoring by Destin Allen with 24 points.
Lyon County 19 15 21 21 — 76
Webster County 10 14 25 19 — 68
LYON — Perry 30, J. Shoulders 18, Bingham 10, B. Shoulders 12, Reddick 3, Gilbert 3, Parker, Haines. Record: 20-3
WEBSTER — Allen 24, Roland 14, McNaughton 13, Nelson 8, Harmon 3, Raley 3, Warren 3. Record: 14-9.
• In other boys games Thursday night, Mason Grant led Graves County with 30 points and Drew Thompson added 23, but the Eagles (14-5) saw their 10-game winning streak snapped, 80-76 in overtime, at Fulton County (6-7).
GIRLS
Calloway 57, Fulton City 25 — At Fulton, Elle Carson kept her return to basketball going as she and Addi Schumacher each scored 13 points for Calloway County against Fulton City. Schumacher got most of points for the Lady Lakers off three 3-pointers.
Takyra Taylor led the Lady Bulldogs with seven points.
Calloway County 20 15 11 11 — 57
Fulton City 4 6 12 3 — 25
CALLOWAY — Carson 13, Schumacher 13, Clark 9, Futrell 9, Lowe 9, McReynolds 2, Rodgers 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 6 (Schumacher 3, Carson, Clark, Futrell). Free throws: 15/20. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 8. Record: 15-5.
FULTON CITY — Taylor 7, Martin 6, Kinney 4, McCloyn 4, McManus 4.
Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 1 (McCloyn). Free throws: 8/12. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 15. Record: 2-12.
• In other girls action Thursday, Caldwell County pulled off a narrow 40-38 win at Hopkinsville.
