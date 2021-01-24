EDDYVILLE — At the start, it was Gracen Wynn hitting the big baskets for Lyon County.
Toward the end, it was Kenttavia Matthews making the clutch free throws for the hosts. In between, the Lady Lyons survived a plethora of fouls and free throws to emerge with a 58-52 victory over Paducah Tilghman in girls high school basketball on Saturday afternoon.
“It was a very physical game,” Lyon coach Jeff Doom said. “It’s hard to get any kind of flow going. Tilghman is quick and they play so fast. We got caught up in their game plan. We couldn’t pull them back. We just kept going. I’m thankful we hit free throws late in the game.”
Early on, it appeared long distance shooting would play a significant role.
After Wynn started the scoring with a jumper under the rim, Diamond Gray found a spot along the far right of the arc and hit the first of her two 3-pointers of the quarter and the game for the Lady Tornado. Wynn answered with a shot from behind the left-center of the arc for a 5-3 Lyon lead. Gray hit her second trey for a Tilghman lead, but Calista Collins helped tie it for the Lady Lyons with back-to-back baskets.
Tilghman had already picked up its sixth foul in the first quarter and it got no better before halftime. Gray, Natalie Warren and Jayla Reed each picked up her third foul in the second quarter. The Lady Lyons took some advantage of that by going 11-for-20 from the foul line. Wynn’s second 3-pointer was Lyon’s only second quarter field goal. It was enough for a 25-19 halftime with the potential to expand it in the second half.
Gray quickly went to the bench with her fourth foul near the start of the third quarter. After getting called for two fouls herself, Wynn also headed to the bench with four. The Lady Tornado, however, had their troubles all day at the charity stripe going 12-for-30.
Instead, they found openings closer to the basket. Gray and Jaaliyah Biggers both scored seven points, while Reed and Dasia Garland each came up with four as Tilghman turned a halftime deficit into a 42-39 edge entering the fourth.
The Lady Tornado had the lead but they would not have Gray, as she fouled out late in the third.
The Lady Lyons had Matthews, who had only one point off a second quarter free throw. That all changed in the fourth, as both teams made more trips to the line.
Lyon was 24-for-48 from the foul line for the game, but Matthews hit all six of her foul shots in the final frame. With the Lady Lyons up 54-52 with less than a minute to go, Matthews sealed the win with four consecutive free throws in the waning seconds.
Gray led the Tilghman with 15 points, while Biggers recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds. Collins topped Lyon with her own double-double of 19 points and 14 boards, as Wynn ended up with 14 points.
The Lady Tornado will try to bounce back this week with district match-ups against Community Christian on Monday and at St. Mary on Tuesday. Lyon has district battles at Livingston Central on Monday and at home against Trigg County on Friday with a Tuesday home game against Christian County in between.
PT 11 8 23 10 — 52
LC 11 14 14 19 — 58
TILGHMAN — Gray 15, Biggers 14, Garland 8, Reed 8, Wurth 3, Smith 2, Warren 2.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 2 (Gray 2). Free throws: 12/30. Rebounds: 42. Fouls: 32. Record: 2-4.
LYON — Collins 19, Wynn 14, Defew 9, Matthews 7, Perry 6, Butler 3.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 2 (Wynn 2). Free throws: 24/48. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 23. Record: 4-3.
