EDDYVILLE — Lyon County and Crittenden County both got agonizingly close to advancing in the boys Second Region basketball tournament from the Fifth District, but it was not to be.
Hopkinsville squeaked out an upset victory over the Lyons 58-56. The Tigers’ defensive pressure and athleticism caused Lyon all sorts of problems throughout the contest. Lyon came out of the gate uncharacteristically slow and ice cold from the field. The talented Tigers held the Lyons to only nine points in the first frame and led 15-9 after eight minutes of action.
Hopkinsville scored first in the second quarter to take a 17-9 lead over the Lyons, who battled back from the eight-point deficit to take their first lead of the game 21-20 on back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman guard Travis Perry at the 3:10 mark of the second quarter. The Lyons outscored the Tigers 19-17 in the second frame, but still trailed 32-28 at the halfway mark.
Lyon opened the third frame in similar fashion as they started the game. The Lyons were frozen by the Tigers’ relentless man defense. Lyon put up several tough contested shots that missed the mark. Hopkinsville held the Lyons to only eight points in the third quarter and led 45-36 at the end of three quarters.
The Lyons opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to tie the game 47-47 on a Jack Reddick layup at the 4:28 mark. The two teams traded baskets thereafter with the Tigers taking a 58-56 lead with 4.7 seconds remaining in the contest. The Lyons inbounded the ball and found Perry spotted up just outside the 3-point arc. Perry’s 3-point attempt for the win was cleanly blocked by Reece Jesse as the horn blasted, ending the contest.
Alizah Watts let the Tigers with 18 points, followed by Jesse with 15 points and Jamarkus Burks with 13. Perry set the game-high in scoring with 20 points, as Jackson Shoulders earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Hopkinsville 15 17 13 13 — 58
Lyon County 9 19 8 20 — 56
HOPKINSVILLE — Watts 18, Jesse 15, Burks 13, Mercer 8, McKnight 4. Record: 7-4
Lyon — Perry 20, J. Shoulders 13, B. Shoulders 8, Bingham 8, Reddick 5, Gilbert 2, Whalin. Record: 22-4
The Tigers will face another tough task in the semifinals against host school Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Maroons stopped Webster County at home 49-44 behind 17 points from Zach Tow. Destin Allen topped all scorers with 17 points for the Trojans.
As the Fifth District runner-up, Crittenden County had to travel to Hopkinsville to take on University Heights Academy. Preston Turley had a big night with 31 points, but his Rockets were edged 80-79 by the Blazers. Gabe Mott also came through for Crittenden with 19 points, while Preston Morgeson wound up with 13 points. Henderson County also moved on with a 71-56 home win over Caldwell County.
The rest of the tournament will take place in Madisonville with UHA facing Henderson County on Wednesday and Madisonville-North Hopkins taking on Hopkinsville on Thursday. Both games will have 6:30 p.m. starts with the championship contest set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALLANNA, Ill. — Massac County earned the road victory over Anna-Jonesboro 25-14 and 25-12.
Sophie Bormann led the Patriots with 15 digs, followed by Sydney Wilke with 11. Hailey Edwards made seven kills, Jenna Bunting scored 13 assists and Wilke also came up with five aces.
TENNISPaducah Tilghman swept a pair of matches from Mayfield on Monday, with the boys winning, 7-0, and the girls prevailing, 6-3.
Boys
Tilghman 7, Mayfield 0
Singles: Davis Rowton d. Michael East 8-1, Ben LeBuhn d. Alex East 8-5, Sam Kirchhoff d. Kesean Galbreath 8-0, Evan Jones d. Ethan Smith 8-1, A.J. Armstrong d. Alex Preston 8-0.
Doubles: Rowton/Jones d. M.East/Smith 8-0, Armstrong/LeBuhn d. Galbreath/A.East 8-3.
Girls
Tilghman 6, Mayfield 3
Singles: Molly Null (M) d. Natalie Lansden 8-4, Megan Null (M) d. Abby Brown 8-2, Meghan Gruber (T) d. Kiya Morris 8-2, Madelyn Duwe (T) d. Josie Hale 8-2, Kate LeBuhn (T) d. Charli Stanley 8-3, Addison Winklepleck (T) d. Claire Crawford 8-6.
Doubles: Null/Null (M) d. Lansden/Brown 8-3, Gruber/Duwe (T) d. Hale/Morris 8-3, LeBuhn/Winklepleck (M) d. Stanley/Sutla 8-5.
