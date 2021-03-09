MURRAY — Murray State's Sara Loncarevic earned her 100th and 101st career victories across singles and doubles tennis play, but the Racers (2-6) would not be as fortunate as they lost to Louisiana Tech 5-2 on Monday.
Loncarevic and Marit Kreugel rolled to a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles, but the Racers conceded the doubles point with defeats at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.
In singles, the Racers saw a pair of fantastic performances from Loncarevic and Sarah Bureau at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, as they cruised to 7-5, 7-5, and 6-2, 6-2 straight-set victories respectively. For Loncarevic and Bureau, today's victories in singles brought their season totals to a team-best five wins apiece in singles competition.
The Racers will be back in action for two more home matches on the weekend, featuring a Saturday match with Lipscomb, and a Sunday clash with Western Kentucky.
