TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys Second Region Championship at Hopkinsville (7 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena: Elizabethtown vs. Bullitt East (11 a.m.), Ryle vs. Letcher County Central (12:30 p.m.), Casey County vs. Pikeville (5:30 p.m.), Franklin County vs. Anderson County (7 p.m.).

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena: South Laurel vs. Sacred Heart (11 a.m.), Marshall County vs. Henderson County (12:30 p.m.), Bowling Green vs. Russell (5:30 p.m.), Owensboro Catholic vs. George Rogers Clark (7 p.m.).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In