TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys Second Region Championship at Hopkinsville (7 p.m.).
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena: Elizabethtown vs. Bullitt East (11 a.m.), Ryle vs. Letcher County Central (12:30 p.m.), Casey County vs. Pikeville (5:30 p.m.), Franklin County vs. Anderson County (7 p.m.).
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena: South Laurel vs. Sacred Heart (11 a.m.), Marshall County vs. Henderson County (12:30 p.m.), Bowling Green vs. Russell (5:30 p.m.), Owensboro Catholic vs. George Rogers Clark (7 p.m.).
