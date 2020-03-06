TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls: First Region Tournament at Murray State: Marshall County vs. McCracken County (6 p.m.), Calloway County vs. Graves County (7:30 p.m.); Second Region Tournament at Christian County: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Webster County (6 p.m.), Trigg County vs. Henderson County (7:30 p.m.).

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys: First Region Semifinals at Murray State: Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman (noon), Thursday’s winners (:30 p.m.); Girls: First Region Championship at Murray State: (6 p.m.); Second Region Championship at Christian County: (6 p.m.).

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys: First Region Championship at Murray State: (3 p.m.).

