TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys First Region Tournament at Murray State: Marshall County vs. Graves County (6 p.m.), Carlisle County vs. Paducah Tilghman (7:30 p.m.); Boys Second Region Tournament at Hopkinsville: Christian County vs. Crittenden County (6 p.m.), Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Henderson County (7:30 p.m.).
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys First Region Tournament at Murray State: McCracken County vs. Calloway County (6 p.m.), Fulton County vs. Mayfield (730 p.m.); Boys Second Region Tournament at Hopkinsville: Webster County vs. University Heights (6 p.m.), Lyon County vs. Caldwell County (6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.