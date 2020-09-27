MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: Hopkins County Central at St. Mary, Mayfield at Lyon County; Boys: Calloway County at Paducah Tilghman, Graves County at Murray, Butler County at Caldwell County, Trigg County at Hopkinsville; Girls: Murray at South Fulton Tenn., Warren Central at Crittenden County.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL —Graves County at Community Christian, Christian Fellowship at Calloway County, Ballard Memorial at Murray, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Fulton County at Mayfield, Livingston Central at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Hopkins County Central.
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: Paducah Tilghman at St. Mary, Calloway County at Murray, Mayfield at University Heights, Lyon County at Caldwell County; Boys: Webster County at Marshall County, Graves County at Madisonville-North Hopkins; Girls; Marshall County at McCracken County.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Community Christian at McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman at Ballard Memorial, Fulton County at St. Mary, Calloway County at Graves County, Mayfield at Marshall County, Hickman County at Carlisle County, Murray at Trigg County, Union County at Crittenden County, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central.
