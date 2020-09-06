MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Boys: McCracken County at Daviess County, Marshall County at Paducah Tilghman, Caldwell County at Mayfield.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Livingston Central at Mayfield.
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: St. Mary at Paducah Tilghman, Murray at Marshall County, Graves County at Calloway County. Boys: Lyon County at Butler County. Girls: Crittenden County at Mayfield, Trigg County at Caldwell County, Lyon County vs. University Heights in Second Region All “A” Classic.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Community Christian at Graves County, Marshall County at Paducah Tilghman, Ballard Memorial at Mayfield, Carlisle County at Hickman County, Trigg County at Calloway County, Fulton County at Fulton City, Crittenden County at Hopkins County Central.
