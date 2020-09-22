prep sports
local schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: Murray at Graves County, Marshall County at Mayfield. Boys: Caldwell County at Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County at Hopkinsville, Lyon County at Trigg County. Girls: McCracken County at Calloway County, Union County at Paducah Tilghman, Crittenden County at Lyon County, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — McCracken County at St. Mary, Paducah Tilghman at Community Christian, Graves County at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at Mayfield, Carlisle County at Murray, Marshall County at Christian Fellowship, Christian County at Caldwell County, Union County at Trigg County.
