MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: Trigg County at St. Mary, Mayfield at Calloway County; Girls: Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County, Webster County at Crittenden County, Lyon County at Hopkinsville.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — St. Mary at Carlisle County, Fulton County at Murray, Hickman County at Fulton City, Crittenden County at Trigg County.
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: McCracken County at Graves County, Marshall County at St. Mary, Mayfield at Murray, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central; Boys: Trigg County at University Heights.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Graves County at McCracken County, Community Christian at Paducah Tilghman, Marshall County at Calloway County, Murray at Christian Fellowship, Mayfield at Hickman County, Carlisle County at Fulton County, Livingston Central at Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville at Crittenden County, Webster County at Trigg County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Doubleheader: Murray at Calloway County, Marshall County at Graves County; Boys: St. Mary at Muhlenberg County, Lyon County at Mayfield, Madisonville-North Hopkins at Caldwell County; Girls: Hopkins County Central at Paducah Tilghman, Webster County at Lyon County, Union County at Crittenden County, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — McCracken County at Marshall County, Christian Fellowship at Paducah Tilghman, Ballard Memorial at Community Christian, St. Mary at Hickman County, Mayfield at Graves County, Murray at Fulton City, Obion Central Tenn. at Carlisle County, Crittenden County at Livingston Central.
