THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Christian County at McCracken County, St. Mary at Graves County, Marshall County at Calloway County, Ballard Memorial at Fulton City, Fulton County at Mayfield, Obion Central [Tenn.] at Hickman County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Lyon County at Hopkinsville, Union County at Crittenden County, Dawson Springs at Caldwell County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL —McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary at Ballard Memorial, Murray at Mayfield, Graves County at South Fulton [Tenn.], Fulton County at Lake County [Tenn.], Hopkinsville at Crittenden County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Paducah Tilghman vs. Lexington Catholic at Owensboro, Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville, Dyer County [Tenn.] at McCracken County, Carlisle County at Calloway County, Fulton County at Graves County, Murray at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Mayfield at Dyersburg [Tenn.], Fulton City at Gleason [Tenn.], Ballard Memorial at South Fulton [Tenn.], Hickman County at West Carroll [Tenn.], Livingston Central at Dawson Springs, Trigg County at Caldwell County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Paducah Tilghman at Livingston Central, St. Mary at Fulton County, Crittenden County at Ballard Memorial, Fulton City at Christian Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.