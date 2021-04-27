TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary at Fulton County, Mayfield at Graves County, Murray at Marshall County, Carlisle County at Hickman County, Calloway County at Trigg County, Livingston Central at Ballard Memorial, Lyon County at Christian County, Madisonville-North Hopkins at Caldwell County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Graves County, Paducah Tilghman at St. Mary, Mayfield at Community Christian, Marshall County at Murray, Calloway County at Hickman County, Ballard Memorial at Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship at Fulton County, Livingston Central at Lyon County, Webster County at Crittenden County, Madisonville-North Hopkins at Caldwell County, University Heights at Trigg County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County at St. Mary, Graves County at Mayfield, Marshall County at Murray, Hickman County at Ballard Memorial, South Fulton Tenn. at Fulton County, Massac County at Carlisle County, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Livingston Central at University Heights, Trigg County at Crittenden County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL —McCracken County at Calloway County, St. Mary at Fulton City, Community Christian at Carlisle County, Graves County at Mayfield, Hickman County at Paducah Tilghman, Fulton County at Gleason Tenn., Marshall County at Lyon County, Christian Fellowship at Livingston Central, Trigg County at Crittenden County, Dawson Springs at Caldwell County.
