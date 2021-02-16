HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheaders: Community Christian at McCracken County, Marshall County at Graves County, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Fulton County at Mayfield, Christian Fellowship at Hickman County; Boys: St. Mary at Trigg County, Ballard Memorial at Calloway County, Livingston Central at Todd County Central; Girls: Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paducah man arrested on firearm-related charges
- Officials: 2 dead in Texas as subfreezing cold sweeps U.S.
- WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
- Ouch! Bitter cold temps, snow blanket area … and it’s not done
- COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
- U.S. court halts drilling at ConocoPhillips project in Alaska
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2020 paducahsun.com, 408 Kentucky Ave Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.