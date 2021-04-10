TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena: Sacred Heart vs. Anderson County (10 a.m.) and Marshall County vs. Henderson-Russell winner (1 p.m.); Championship: (7 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Kentucky 2A Sectional Championship at Brooks Stadium: Tilghman-Webster winner vs. Calloway-Union winner (6 p.m.); Warren County Invitational: Crittenden County vs. Barren County; Murray at University Heights.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Grayson County Spring Break Bash: McCracken County vs. Logan County, McCracken County vs. Muhlenberg County; Russellville at Murray.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Graves County at McCracken County, Fulton City at Community Christian, First Region All “A” Classic at St. Mary: Murray vs. Fulton City, Carlisle County vs. Fulton County; Christian County at Calloway County, Trigg County at Clarksville (Tenn.) Kenwood, Second Region All “A” Classic: Fort Campbell vs. Caldwell County, Livingston Central vs. Dawson Springs, Lyon County vs. University Heights.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Graves County at Paducah Tilghman; First Region All “A” Classic at St. Mary: Community Christian vs. Hickman County, Murray at St. Mary; Clarksville (Tenn.) at Calloway County; Second Region All “A” Classic at Lyon County: Crittenden County at Lyon County, Fort Campbell vs. Caldwell County; Russellville at Trigg County.
