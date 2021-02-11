TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Mayfield at Hickman County, Carlisle County at Murray, Fulton County at South Fulton [Tenn.]. Girls: Graves County at Muhlenberg County, Caldwell County at Trigg County.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Marshall County at McCracken County, St. Mary at Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship at Community Christian, Murray at Calloway County, Lake County [Tenn.] at Fulton City, Caldwell County at Livingston Central. Girls: Hopkinsville at Crittenden County.
