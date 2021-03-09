local schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton City at Carlisle County. Boys: McCracken County at Fulton County, Paducah Tilghman at McLean County, St. Mary at Trigg County, Livingston Central at Community Christian, Christian Fellowship at Graves County, Dawson Springs at Ballard Memorial. Girls: McCracken County at Graves County, Paducah Tilghman at Union County, Fulton County at Community Christian, Crittenden County at Mayfield, Christian Fellowship at Lyon County, Livingston Central at Dawson Springs, Trigg County at Logan County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton County at St. Mary, Community Christian at Livingston Central. Boys: Christian Fellowship at Marshall County, Crittenden County at Carlisle County. Girls: Lyon County at Paducah Tilghman, Crittenden County at Trigg County, Union County at Calloway County.
Tv sportswatch
Tuesday, March 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — S. Ala. at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Duke, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Harrisonburg, Va.
ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, Championship
8 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 3, Gien, France, 9 miles, Individual time-trial (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
NOON
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
8:15 p.m.
ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Dallas
SAILING
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Races 1-2, Auckland, New Zealand (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Porto at Juventus, Round of 16
TENNIS
2 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
high school basketball
kentucky polls
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Catholic (3) 19-1 103 1
2. St. Henry (4) 15-2 101 4
3. Cov. Catholic (1) 21-3 84 6
4. Lou. Ballard (2) 14-2 70 5
5. Elizabethtown - 14-2 68 3
6. North Laurel (1) 19-2 50 2
7. F. Douglass (1) 13-1 48 7
8. Lou. DeSales - 16-5 36 10
9. Bowling Green - 16-2 33 8
10. Ashland Blazer - 14-4 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Highlands 11. Henry Co. 9. Lou. Male 7. Johnson Central 3. Muhlenberg County 2. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Beechwood 2. John Hardin 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (6) 20-0 108 1
2. Ryle (6) 19-2 105 3
3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 77 4
3. Boyd Co. - 11-1 77 5
5. Bullitt East - 18-2 73 6
6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 67 2
7. Bethlehem - 20-4 43 8
8. Cooper - 15-3 27 9
9. Pul. Southwestern - 14-6 19 NR
10. Lou. Butler - 7-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11. Dixie Heights 10. Russell 9. Lou. Central 8. Lou. Sacred Heart 5. Bardstown 4. Graves Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2.
pro hockey
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56
Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76
Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54
Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75
Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69
N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63
New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66
Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64
Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70
Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80
Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85
Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82
Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82
Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58
Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75
Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63
Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82
Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69
Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93
Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Vegas 0
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Ottawa at Edmonton, n
Los Angeles at Anaheim, n.
Montreal at Vancouver, n.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
pro basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 18 .500 —
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2
Washington 14 20 .412 3
Orlando 13 23 .361 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 —
Chicago 16 18 .471 5
Indiana 16 19 .457 5½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8
Detroit 10 26 .278 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 18 14 .563 —
Dallas 18 16 .529 1
Memphis 16 16 .500 2
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5
Houston 11 23 .324 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 24 11 .686 —
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½
Golden State 19 18 .514 6
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
Sunday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game
Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
college basketball
monday’s men’s scores
SOUTH
App. St. 80, Georgia St. 73
Elon 76, Hofstra 58
UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61
MIDWEST
Cle. St. 71, Milwaukee 65
Oral Roberts 90, S. Dakota St. 88
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55
men’s ap top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0 1573 1
2. Baylor (2) 21-1 1510 3
3. Illinois 20-6 1438 4
4. Michigan 19-3 1382 2
5. Iowa 20-7 1314 5
6. Alabama 21-6 1239 8
7. Houston 21-3 1173 9
8. Arkansas 21-5 1046 12
9. Ohio St. 18-8 1032 7
10. West Virginia 18-8 919 6
11. Kansas 19-8 873 13
12. Oklahoma St. 18-7 851 17
13. Texas 17-7 802 15
14. Villanova 16-5 729 10
15. Florida St. 15-5 687 11
16. Virginia 17-6 531 21
17. Creighton 18-7 510 14
18. Loyola Chicago 24-4 488 20
19. San Diego St. 20-4 462 19
20. Texas Tech 17-9 389 18
20. Purdue 18-8 389 23
22. Virginia Tech 15-5 266 22
23. Colorado 20-7 209 24
24. Southern Cal 21-6 175 -
25. Oklahoma 14-9 172 16
Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, UConn 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita St. 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan St. 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.
monday’s women’s scores
EAST
UConn 73, Marquette 39
SOUTH
Campbell 54, Winthrop 41
Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62
High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63
Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69
Troy 73, La.-Laf. 65
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67
IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46
Nebraska-Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55
South Dakota 81, N. Dakota St. 55
Wright St. 73, Cle. St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 96, West Virginia 73
Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64
FAR WEST
BYU 85, San Francisco 55
Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46
Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62
N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68
New Mexico 67, Air Force 51
Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51
Wyoming 72, UNLV 56
women’s ap top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (22) 23-1 716 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 678 4
3. NC State (2) 20-2 676 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 609 2
5. South Carolina 22-4 598 7
6. Baylor 21-2 596 6
7. Louisville 23-3 557 5
7. Maryland 21-2 557 8
9. Indiana 18-4 479 10
10. UCLA 16-5 470 9
11. Arizona 16-5 410 11
12. Georgia 20-6 408 16
13. Michigan 14-4 332 12
14. Tennessee 16-7 325 14
15. Arkansas 19-8 260 13
16. Gonzaga 21-3 249 18
17. West Virginia 19-4 248 20
18. Kentucky 17-8 240 17
19. Rutgers 14-3 224 24
20. South Florida 15-3 196 15
21. Missouri St. 20-2 179 23
22. Ohio St. 13-7 82 22
23. Oregon 13-8 73 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 54 -
25. South Dakota St. 21-3 53 21
Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.
major leagues
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 7 2 .778
Detroit 5 2 .714
New York 4 3 .571
Toronto 4 3 .571
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500
Texas 3 3 .500
Boston 3 4 .429
Minnesota 3 4 .429
Oakland 3 4 .429
Tampa Bay 3 4 .429
Baltimore 2 5 .286
Houston 2 5 .286
Seattle 1 3 .250
Chicago 1 5 .167
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Miami 4 1 .800
Chicago 5 2 .714
Milwaukee 5 3 .625
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Colorado 4 3 .571
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Pittsburgh 4 3 .571
Arizona 4 4 .500
New York 3 3 .500
Washington 3 3 .500
St. Louis 2 2 .500
Philadelphia 3 4 .429
San Francisco 2 3 .400
San Diego 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 2 5 .286
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 13, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 8, Houston 5
Detroit 5, Toronto 1
Minnesota 8, Tampa Bay 4
Atlanta 5, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 4
San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 9, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2
Monday’s Games
Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Miami 7, St. Louis 7
Kansas City 10, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee 10, L.A. Angels 9
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.