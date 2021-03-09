local schedule

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton City at Carlisle County. Boys: McCracken County at Fulton County, Paducah Tilghman at McLean County, St. Mary at Trigg County, Livingston Central at Community Christian, Christian Fellowship at Graves County, Dawson Springs at Ballard Memorial. Girls: McCracken County at Graves County, Paducah Tilghman at Union County, Fulton County at Community Christian, Crittenden County at Mayfield, Christian Fellowship at Lyon County, Livingston Central at Dawson Springs, Trigg County at Logan County.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton County at St. Mary, Community Christian at Livingston Central. Boys: Christian Fellowship at Marshall County, Crittenden County at Carlisle County. Girls: Lyon County at Paducah Tilghman, Crittenden County at Trigg County, Union County at Calloway County.

Tv sportswatch

Tuesday, March 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — S. Ala. at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Duke, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Harrisonburg, Va.

ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, Championship

8 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 3, Gien, France, 9 miles, Individual time-trial (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

NOON

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBAGL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

8:15 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Dallas

SAILING

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Races 1-2, Auckland, New Zealand (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Porto at Juventus, Round of 16

TENNIS

2 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

high school basketball

kentucky polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Catholic (3) 19-1 103 1

2. St. Henry (4) 15-2 101 4

3. Cov. Catholic (1) 21-3 84 6

4. Lou. Ballard (2) 14-2 70 5

5. Elizabethtown - 14-2 68 3

6. North Laurel (1) 19-2 50 2

7. F. Douglass (1) 13-1 48 7

8. Lou. DeSales - 16-5 36 10

9. Bowling Green - 16-2 33 8

10. Ashland Blazer - 14-4 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Highlands 11. Henry Co. 9. Lou. Male 7. Johnson Central 3. Muhlenberg County 2. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Beechwood 2. John Hardin 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (6) 20-0 108 1

2. Ryle (6) 19-2 105 3

3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 77 4

3. Boyd Co. - 11-1 77 5

5. Bullitt East - 18-2 73 6

6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 67 2

7. Bethlehem - 20-4 43 8

8. Cooper - 15-3 27 9

9. Pul. Southwestern - 14-6 19 NR

10. Lou. Butler - 7-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11. Dixie Heights 10. Russell 9. Lou. Central 8. Lou. Sacred Heart 5. Bardstown 4. Graves Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2.

pro hockey

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56

Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76

Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54

Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75

Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69

N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63

New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66

Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48

Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64

Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70

Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80

Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85

Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82

Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54

Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47

St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82

Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60

Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58

Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75

Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65

San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63

Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82

Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69

Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66

Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80

Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93

Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Vegas 0

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Ottawa at Edmonton, n

Los Angeles at Anaheim, n.

Montreal at Vancouver, n.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

pro basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 24 12 .667 —

Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½

Boston 19 17 .528 5

New York 19 18 .514 5½

Toronto 17 19 .472 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 18 .500 —

Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½

Atlanta 16 20 .444 2

Washington 14 20 .412 3

Orlando 13 23 .361 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 14 .611 —

Chicago 16 18 .471 5

Indiana 16 19 .457 5½

Cleveland 14 22 .389 8

Detroit 10 26 .278 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 18 14 .563 —

Dallas 18 16 .529 1

Memphis 16 16 .500 2

New Orleans 15 21 .417 5

Houston 11 23 .324 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 9 .750 —

Portland 21 14 .600 5½

Denver 21 15 .583 6

Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12

Minnesota 7 29 .194 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 24 11 .686 —

L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1

L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½

Golden State 19 18 .514 6

Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½

Sunday’s Games

2021 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

college basketball

monday’s men’s scores

SOUTH

App. St. 80, Georgia St. 73

Elon 76, Hofstra 58

UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61

MIDWEST

Cle. St. 71, Milwaukee 65

Oral Roberts 90, S. Dakota St. 88

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

men’s ap top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0 1573 1

2. Baylor (2) 21-1 1510 3

3. Illinois 20-6 1438 4

4. Michigan 19-3 1382 2

5. Iowa 20-7 1314 5

6. Alabama 21-6 1239 8

7. Houston 21-3 1173 9

8. Arkansas 21-5 1046 12

9. Ohio St. 18-8 1032 7

10. West Virginia 18-8 919 6

11. Kansas 19-8 873 13

12. Oklahoma St. 18-7 851 17

13. Texas 17-7 802 15

14. Villanova 16-5 729 10

15. Florida St. 15-5 687 11

16. Virginia 17-6 531 21

17. Creighton 18-7 510 14

18. Loyola Chicago 24-4 488 20

19. San Diego St. 20-4 462 19

20. Texas Tech 17-9 389 18

20. Purdue 18-8 389 23

22. Virginia Tech 15-5 266 22

23. Colorado 20-7 209 24

24. Southern Cal 21-6 175 -

25. Oklahoma 14-9 172 16

Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, UConn 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita St. 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan St. 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.

monday’s women’s scores

EAST

UConn 73, Marquette 39

SOUTH

Campbell 54, Winthrop 41

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62

High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63

Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69

Troy 73, La.-Laf. 65

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67

IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46

Nebraska-Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55

South Dakota 81, N. Dakota St. 55

Wright St. 73, Cle. St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 96, West Virginia 73

Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64

FAR WEST

BYU 85, San Francisco 55

Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46

Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62

N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68

New Mexico 67, Air Force 51

Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51

Wyoming 72, UNLV 56

women’s ap top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (22) 23-1 716 1

2. Stanford (5) 25-2 678 4

3. NC State (2) 20-2 676 3

4. Texas A&M 23-2 609 2

5. South Carolina 22-4 598 7

6. Baylor 21-2 596 6

7. Louisville 23-3 557 5

7. Maryland 21-2 557 8

9. Indiana 18-4 479 10

10. UCLA 16-5 470 9

11. Arizona 16-5 410 11

12. Georgia 20-6 408 16

13. Michigan 14-4 332 12

14. Tennessee 16-7 325 14

15. Arkansas 19-8 260 13

16. Gonzaga 21-3 249 18

17. West Virginia 19-4 248 20

18. Kentucky 17-8 240 17

19. Rutgers 14-3 224 24

20. South Florida 15-3 196 15

21. Missouri St. 20-2 179 23

22. Ohio St. 13-7 82 22

23. Oregon 13-8 73 19

24. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 54 -

25. South Dakota St. 21-3 53 21

Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.

major leagues

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Kansas City 7 2 .778

Detroit 5 2 .714

New York 4 3 .571

Toronto 4 3 .571

Cleveland 5 4 .556

Los Angeles 4 4 .500

Texas 3 3 .500

Boston 3 4 .429

Minnesota 3 4 .429

Oakland 3 4 .429

Tampa Bay 3 4 .429

Baltimore 2 5 .286

Houston 2 5 .286

Seattle 1 3 .250

Chicago 1 5 .167

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Miami 4 1 .800

Chicago 5 2 .714

Milwaukee 5 3 .625

Atlanta 4 3 .571

Colorado 4 3 .571

Los Angeles 4 3 .571

Pittsburgh 4 3 .571

Arizona 4 4 .500

New York 3 3 .500

Washington 3 3 .500

St. Louis 2 2 .500

Philadelphia 3 4 .429

San Francisco 2 3 .400

San Diego 3 5 .375

Cincinnati 2 5 .286

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 13, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 8, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Minnesota 8, Tampa Bay 4

Atlanta 5, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 9, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2

Monday’s Games

Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Miami 7, St. Louis 7

Kansas City 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 10, L.A. Angels 9

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

